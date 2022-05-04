El Paso Locomotive extends FC Tulsa's losing streak

EL PASO — For the second consecutive visit to El Paso, a disputed red card for FC Tulsa led to a loss.

El Paso Locomotive FC's Luis Solignac scored two second-half goals with the man advantage in a 3-1 victory over FC Tulsa on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park.

FC Tulsa (3-6) suffered its fifth consecutive loss, including four in USL Championship action.

In FC Tulsa's last previous visit to El Paso in the 2020 playoffs, El Paso won in a penalty-kick shootout after Tulsa played the final 23 minutes short-handed.

The key moment Wednesday came with the score tied 1-1 in the 33rd minute when FC Tulsa's Lebo Moloto received a red card from referee Elton Garcia for violent conduct. The card was issued after Moloto and El Paso captain Yuma Monsalvez had a discussion that included them tapping heads while talking nose-to-nose and ended with Moloto's head touching Monsalvez, who then flopped to the ground dramatically.

"It was pretty evident there was no contact between Lebo and Yuma," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said.

FC Tulsa also lost its season opener at El Paso, due in large part to receiving a red card that was later rescinded.

"I imagine it (Moloto's red card) gets rescinded, but again our team was well-positioned to compete for a draw or three points in this match," Nsien said. "It's getting quite frustrating."

FC Tulsa goalie Sean Lewis made several big saves before El Paso (3-5-1) broke through in the 64th minute as Solignac blasted a close-range past Lewis.

El Paso sealed the victory in the 89th minute as Solignac converted a pass from Dylan Mares on a play that was set up by Christian Francois.

FC Tulsa opened the scoring in the eighth minute when JJ Williams scored on a header inside the left post off Moloto's free kick.

However, giving up early goals has been a problem for FC Tulsa during the losing streak and that trend continued as Mares scored on a header, assisted by Francois.

FC Tulsa will host Detroit City FC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.

El Paso 3, FC Tulsa 1

Tulsa;1;0;—;1

El Paso;1;2;—;3

Goals: Tulsa, Williams 5 (Moloto) 8'; El Paso, Mares 4 (Francois) 11', Solignac 4 (Gomez) 64', Solignac 5, 89' (Mares). Shots: Tulsa 6, El Paso 17. Saves: Tulsa, Lewis 8; El Paso, Newton 1. Fouls: Tulsa 10, El Paso 10. Red card: Tulsa (1) Moloto. Yellow cards: Tulsa (4), da Costa, Williams, Cuic, Silva; El Paso (1) Borelli. A: 5,381.