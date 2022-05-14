Defending USL champion Orange County routs `shell-shocked' FC Tulsa

IRVINE, California -- For the first time this season, Orange County SC looked as it did when it won the USL Championship title last year and that was bad timing for FC Tulsa.

Milan Iloski scored three of Orange County's five first-half goals en route to a 5-1 victory on Friday night at Championship Soccer Stadium.

USL veteran Brian Brown scored Tulsa's lone goal in the final seconds of stoppage time with a left-footed shot that curled inside the left post from 12 yards out, set up by his roommate Abuchi Obinwa's run.

"Happy to get my first goal of the season," said Brown, who has 39 career USL goals. "Unfortunately, it was not under the circumstances I wanted it to be.

“I’m glad it was Buchi (on the assist). We both needed to create an impact coming off the bench.”

For the third time this season, FC Tulsa played short-handed for a large part of a road match after Adrian Diz Pe received a red card in the 28th minute for bumping Iloski into FC Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis. But unlike those two previous losses, the red card came after FC Tulsa already faced a large deficit.

FC Tulsa (4-7-0) lost for the fifth time in its past six matches. In all of those losses, giving up early goals has been a problem and that was the case again as Orange County (3-3-3) led 2-0 after only nine minutes and 3-0 by the 20-minute mark.

Erick Torres opened the scoring on a close-range header from Mikko Kuningas' cross off a free kick in the fifth minute following Ronald Rodriguez's foul.

"I think early in the match there were some glimpses of attack by us that were positive," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "Some of the things we wanted to stay away from were early fouls because we thought they would dangerous off set pieces. We give up an early foul and we concede there.

"After that we were a little bit shell-shocked and they take advantage in those moments. We were chasing quite a bit from there. Not a positive response to going down early, but it's not the first time we've conceded in a match. The signs weren't good how we responded to that."

Four minutes later, Kuningas fed Iloski, who slipped behind defender Matheus Silva and scored from close range. Iloski made it 3-0, assisted by Brent Richards in the 20th minute. Daniel Pedersen then converted the penalty kick after Diz Pe's red card for a 4-0 lead.

In first-half stoppage time, Iloski completed his hat trick as he blasted a shot past Lewis from the penalty arc.

Orange County SC 5, FC Tulsa 1

Tulsa;0;1;—;1

Orange County;5;0;—;5

Goals: Tulsa, Brown 1 (Obinwa) 90+2'; OC, Torres 4 (Kuningas) 5', Iloski 3 (Kuningas) 9', Iloski 4 (Richards) 20';, Pedersen 1 (PK) 30', Iloski 5, 46'. Shots: Tulsa 8, OC 17. Saves: Tulsa, Lewis 4; OC, Rakovsky 3. Fouls: Tulsa 15, OC 16. Red card: Tulsa (1), Diz Pe. Yellow cards: Tulsa (2), Rodriguez, Bird. A: 4,020.

