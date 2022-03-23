Dario Suarez's late goal propels FC Tulsa past San Diego Loyal SC

Dario Suarez has shown an ability to produce dramatic goals during his three seasons playing for FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field.

On Wednesday night, Suarez scored in the 77th minute to lift FC Tulsa past San Diego Loyal SC 1-0.

Suarez's last previous game-winner at home came in the 89th minute late last season against Indy Eleven. In last Saturday's home opener, he assisted on Machuca's clinching goal in stoppage time.

"Dario is a game-breaker," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "You always talk about Dario in terms of being streaky. Once he starts seeing the ball hit the back of the net it's hard for him to cool off. To get him a goal early in the season is important for us and our ability to continue to get results,

"He's an electric player and is always up for a big moment."

San Diego had only one good scoring opportunity after that. It came late in stoppage time as a close-range shot was deflected over the crossbar. The ensuing corner kick then was cleared by defender Johnny Fenwick to seal the outcome.

FC Tulsa (2-1, 6 points) swept its first two-game homestand as Landon Donovan-coached San Diego Loyal SC (2-1, 6 points) suffered its first loss of the season.

San Diego had possession for 64% of a scoreless first half that included only two shots on goal — both by the visitors.

In the fourth minute, Tulsa goalkeeper Sean Lewis made a diving save on Evan Conway's header. During the stoppage time, Charles Adams' free kick from just right of the penalty area was punched away by a leaping Lewis.

Tulsa had one good scoring chance, but Suarez's blast from 20 yards just missed left in the 27th minute.

"A lot of the first half was getting to halftime and making adjustments," Nsien said.

Early in the second half, Brian Brown nearly scored for Tulsa, but his shot past goalie Koke Vegas was cleared by a defender just before it reached the net.

The game remained scoreless until Suarez's goal as he converted a cross from Gabi Torres,

"Really happy with the effort from the guys," Nsien said.

Tulsa played without forward Joaquin Rivas and defender Ronald Rodriguez, who were called up by the El Salvador National Team. Rivas was replaced in the lineup by Machuca, who made his first start, while Johnny Fenwick started in place of Rodriguez.

FC Tulsa's next match is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Sacramento Republic FC.

FC Tulsa learned that the opponent for its U.S. Open Cup second-round match April 5 at ONEOK Field will be Tulsa Athletic, a 3-0 winner over Azteca FC on Wednesday night.

FC TULSA 1, SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC 0

San Diego0;0;—;0

Tulsa;0;1;--;1

Goals: Tulsa, Suarez 1 (Torres) 77'. Shots: San Diego 8, Tulsa 8. Saves: San Diego, Vegas 1; Tulsa, Lewis 3. Fouls: San Diego 18, Tulsa 16. Yellow cards: San Diego (2), Conway, Martin; Tulsa (4), Fenwick, Torres, Bird, Silva. A: 3,203

