Dario Suarez's late goal lifts FC Tulsa past Loudoun United on Throwback Night

FC Tulsa celebrated the Tulsa Roughnecks' 1983 NASL championship on Throwback Night in the most apropos way.

The '80s music, old Roughnecks highlight videos and Soccer Bowl trophy were all a very nice touch, but a victory in a near-must win situation was needed most for FC Tulsa.

And Dario Suarez delivered with a tiebreaking goal in the 79th minute that lifted FC Tulsa to a 2-1 victory over Loudoun United FC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa (10-13-4, 34 points) kept its hopes alive for a USL Championship playoff berth as it remained eight points behind Detroit City in the battle for the final playoff position. Tulsa has seven games left and Detroit eight.

Suarez knocked home a rebound after Gabi Torres' cross was deflected by goalie Luis Zamudio, who was terrific most of the night with seven saves including a pair on the player nicknamed "Super Dario."

"I don't know why the goalkeepers get on fire against me," Suarez said. "They never take a day of vacation against me. But that's my life, always fighting to get results. I'm a fighter so I'm always going to be trying."

In Tulsa's 2-2 draw July 3 at Loudoun, Suarez started a rally from a 2-0 deficit with a goal in the 85th minute. Although his goal Saturday wasn't as dramatic as Rodrigo da Costa's tying goal that he assisted on in the final seconds of that earlier match, it drew a huge roar from the crowd of 4,359.

"It was a special moment," Suarez said.

For the second consecutive Saturday, Torres' pass led to the winning goal. This was his first start and third appearance in two months after being plagued by injuries.

"Dario was in a great place, he was there in the right moment," Torres said. "I've been working really hard for moments like these."

Suarez is glad that Torres has returned from his injuries.

"He always helps the team," Suarez said. "I love playing with him, everyone on the team loves him, too."

Loudoun (6-16-3, 21 points) only had one scoring chance during the rest of the game and Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell came up with a save on Jalon Robinson's header during stoppage time to close out the comeback win.

"It's what we're trying to build here, we never say die," FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. "We know the quality we have. No matter the score of the game, if we stick to how we want to play we have the quality to get the result in any game. We got down a goal and didn't panic."

Loudoun took a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute with a goal by phenom Kristian Fletcher. The threat began when Tyler Freeman, at midfield, received a long pass Gaoussou Samake and then fed Fletcher, who drove between two defenders, and despite the ball being deflected away momentarily, stayed with the play and rocketed a 12-yard shot past Wormell. It was the fourth goal in five starts for Fletcher, who three weeks earlier celebrated his 17th birthday with a two-goal game.

Tulsa, however, needed just over a minute to tie the game. Torres drove down the left side and from the top edge of the penalty area slipped a pass ahead to Machuca, who flicked a shot past Zamudio from just outside the goal box. Torres, who picked up his team-high fourth assist of the season, also connected with Machuca for the winning goal on Aug. 20 against Indy Eleven.

Just before halftime, Zamudio made a leaping save on Adrian Diz Pe's header and that sent the teams into intermission tied at 1.

In the 53rd minute, da Costa nearly scored from a sharp angle, but his shot was rejected by the crossbar. Two minutes later, Zamudio made diving saves on da Costa and Suarez. In the 57th minute, Machuca broke in alone, but was denied by Zamudio.

Tulsa, however, finally snapped the deadlock with Suarez's third goal in the past four matches to finish 2-1 on the homestand.

"A win is a win, it doesn't matter how much you score," Ricketts said.

FC TULSA 2, LOUDOUN 1

Loudoun;1;0;—;1

Tulsa;1;1;—;2

Goals: Loudoun, Fletcher 4 (Freeman) 37’; Tulsa, Machuca 3 (Torres) 38', Suarez 5, 79'. Shots: Loudoun 10, Tulsa 13. Saves: Loudoun, Zamudio 7; Tulsa, Wormell 3. Fouls: Loudoun 9, Tulsa 14. Yellow cards: None. A: 4,359.