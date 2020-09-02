Dario Suarez leads FC Tulsa past Rio Grande Valley

A few weeks ago, FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said Dario Suarez was "known to be a streaky scorer."

Suarez is living up to that reputation. On Wednesday night, Suarez scored twice, including the tiebreaking winner in the 68th minute, to lead FC Tulsa past Rio Grande Valley FC 2-1.

Suarez has four goals in the past six games.

"He just finds himself in good places constantly," Nsien said. "We keep encouraging him to find his areas and his spots. He's a key player for us. If he just stays motivated, he's a double-digit scorer in the USL.

"He has a gift of goals. Hopefully, he's off the mark 100% and more will come his way."

It was FC Tulsa's first win this season in four attempts at ONEOK Field and snapped a four-game winless streak.

"We grinded out a victory tonight and I think it bodes well for the mentality of the players," Nsien said. "I think it should help kick-start us off to a good home run when we come back."

Tulsa (3-2-4, 13 points) moved into a tie with Austin Bold FC (3-2-4, points) for the second and final playoff berth in the United Soccer League's Group D with seven matches remaining. Tulsa's next two games will be Saturday and Tuesday nights at Austin.