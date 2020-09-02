Dario Suarez leads FC Tulsa past Rio Grande Valley

A few weeks ago, FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said Dario Suarez was "known to be a streaky scorer."
Suarez is living up to that reputation. On Wednesday night, Suarez scored twice, including the tiebreaking winner in the 68th minute, to lead FC Tulsa past Rio Grande Valley FC 2-1.
Suarez has four goals in the past six games.
"He just finds himself in good places constantly," Nsien said. "We keep encouraging him to find his areas and his spots. He's a key player for us. If he just stays motivated, he's a double-digit scorer in the USL.
"He has a gift of goals. Hopefully, he's off the mark 100% and more will come his way."
It was FC Tulsa's first win this season in four attempts at ONEOK Field and snapped a four-game winless streak.
"We grinded out a victory tonight and I think it bodes well for the mentality of the players," Nsien said. "I think it should help kick-start us off to a good home run when we come back."
Tulsa (3-2-4, 13 points) moved into a tie with Austin Bold FC (3-2-4, points) for the second and final playoff berth in the United Soccer League's Group D with seven matches remaining. Tulsa's next two games will be Saturday and Tuesday nights at Austin.
"It was very important to win at home and get those three points in front of our fans," said Tulsa captain Ariel Martinez, who assisted on Suarez's winning goal. "We knew how important Saturday is, but it all started tonight."
It was Tulsa's second 2-1 win this season against RGV (0-8-3, 3 points), one of two winless teams in the USL.
"They're a very young team, but incredibly talented," Martinez said. "They're just missing that experience."
For the second consecutive game around the seven-minute mark, FC Tulsa and its opponent kneeled together for 1:46 at midfield while fans were invited to stand against racism.
After the game resumed, RGV dominated the action for the next five or six minutes, but couldn't take advantage of several good chances before Tulsa steadied itself.
Each team had a promising chance in the 18th minute. Just after RGV's Juan Carlos Obregon fired just wide from about 20 yards, Blanchette made a stellar save to deny Marlon Santos.
Tulsa opened the scoring at the 25-minute mark as Eric Bird set up Suarez, who drilled a 10-yard shot into the upper right corner of the net, past a diving Blanchette.
Three minutes later, RGV tied it at 1 on Luka Prpa's goal, assisted by Kyle Edwards, into the bottom left corner, beyond the reach of Tulsa goalie Sean Lewis.
In the second half, Blanchette made big saves on Rodrigo da Costa in the 49th minute and Martinez in the 59th, but he had no chance on Suarez's winner as he left-footed it into the net from the center of the box.
"I saw the opportunity when the cross came in long to Ariel," Suarez said. "I called Ariel, 'Send me the ball.' He sent me the ball and I finished clean with my lefty, and it's let's go dancing and get three points."
FC Tulsa 2, Rio Grande Valley FC 1
RGV;1;0;—;1
Tulsa;1;1;—;2
Goals: RGV, Prpa 2 (Edwards), 28'; Tulsa, Suarez 3 (Bird), 25'; Suarez 4 (Martinez), 68'. Shots: RGV 8, Tulsa 15. Saves: RGV, Blanchette 5; Tulsa, Lewis 1. Fouls: RGV 14, Tulsa 15. Yellow cards: Tulsa — Bird, Marlon, Moloto, Zguro.
