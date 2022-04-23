Colorado Springs Switchbacks shut out FC Tulsa

After setting the USL Championship single-season goals record with 25 in 2021, Colorado Springs' Hadji Barry had scored only once in six games this year entering Saturday night's match against FC Tulsa.

Barry, however, found his scoring touch early to set the tone for the Switchbacks FC's 2-0 victory at ONEOK Field.

"We moved him from the No. 10 position up to the No. 9 to leave him as the lone striker tonight," said Colorado Springs coach Brendan Burke, who watched from the press box after receiving a red card in last Saturday's loss to Memphis. "I just said, 'if you do nothing else, score a goal', but he did a lot of other things really well for us.

"He's our captain, our leader, he's so important to everything we do and who we are right now and I'm happy to see him happy."

And Barry was very happy as he pointed up to his coach in the press box as he celebrated the goal.

For Barry, it was his first match against Tulsa since 2018, but he picked up where he left off four years ago when he was with Swope Park. During that season, he had a late winning goal against Tulsa at Swope Park, and he had his team's lone goal in a draw at ONEOK Field.

In the 12th minute Saturday, Barry took a pass from Michee Ngalina, raced down right wing and from a sharp angle just outside of the goal box, fired a shot past goalkeeper Sean Lewis and into the top right corner of the net.

Colorado Springs, which was missing four starters due to injuries, increased its lead to 2-0 in the 39th minute as Isaiah Foster got behind the Tulsa defense as he took a through ball from Zach Zandi and scored from 10 yards out.

Just before that goal, Tulsa's Joaquin Rivas was wide left on a good tying opportunity from close range.

"We came out flat," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said.

"We've had a lot of games, so I imagine psychologically it's a little bit of wear and tear mentally for sure."

In the opening moment of the second half, Tulsa's Gabi Torres fired a shot off the right post — it was so close to scoring that fireworks went off prematurely.

"Momentum is a strange thing," Nsien said.

Colorado Springs goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell had his third clean sheet of the season.

In the 79th minute, Caldwell made a big save as Brian Brown tried to convert a cross from Eric Bird, and that was Tulsa's last good scoring chance. Brown had Tulsa's only goal in a 3-1 preseason loss to Colorado Springs in February.

Colorado Springs improved to 6-1, while Tulsa (3-5) dropped its third in a row in USL play.

"I thought we performed really well in the first half," Burke said. "They obviously were a little heavy-legged from the Open Cup earlier in the week (Tuesday). We were fresh; we had to respond from our last game against Memphis when I felt we were outworked. I thought we won a lot of those tight little duels tonight.

Burke added about FC Tulsa, "They're a very good team and I think they'll be a playoff team in the East."

COLORADO SPRINGS 2, FC TULSA 0

Colo. Springs;2;0;—;2

Tulsa;0;0;--;0

Goals: CS, Barry 2 (Ngalina) 12', Foster 1 (Zandi) 39'. Shots: CS 12, Tulsa 15. Saves: CS, Caldwell 3; Tulsa, Lewis 6. Fouls: CS 12, Tulsa 12. Yellow cards: CS (3), Zandi, Makangila, Caldwell; Tulsa (2), Torres, Moloto. A: 3,222.

