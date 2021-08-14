Cameron Lancaster leads LouCity past FC Tulsa

Louisville City FC’s all-time scoring leader, Cameron Lancaster, was the difference against FC Tulsa on Saturday night.

Lancaster scored both his team’s goals in a 2-1 victory before 10,675 fans at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

LouCity (12-3-3, 39 points) is 6-0-1 since losing 3-2 on July 10 at FC Tulsa (7-9-1, 22 points).

FC Tulsa’s goal came on Bradley Bourgeois’ header off Lebo Moloto’s cross early during stoppage time in the second half. It was Bourgeois’ first goal in 56 career matches with Tulsa and his first overall since he was with Nashville in 2019. FC Tulsa only had one scoring opportunity during the remaining five minutes, but Joaquin Rivas’ shot from outside the box was blocked.

Lancaster opened the scoring in the 10th minute, set up by Niall McCabe’s cross. In the 66th minute, Lancaster beat goalkeeper Sean Lewis with a shot from close range and that gave LouCity a 2-0 lead that was too much for FC Tulsa to overcome. Lancaster is the third-leading scorer in USL Championship this season with 11 goals.

Veteran defender Johnny Fenwick made his FC Tulsa debut and played the final 18 minutes.

Louisville City FC 2,

FC Tulsa 1