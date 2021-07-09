Bishop Kelley graduate Austin Wormell ready for home debut with FC Tulsa; kickoff moved to 3 p.m.

Austin Wormell used to be a part of the home crowd at ONEOK Field watching Tulsa's USL franchise.
On Saturday afternoon, the Bishop Kelley graduate will be playing before the team's home crowd in a regular-season home match for the first time when FC Tulsa (5-4-1, 16 points) hosts perennial USL power Louisville City FC (6-2-2, 20 points) at 3 p.m. -- the starting time was moved up due to the forecast of severe weather at night.
"I think it'll be extra special to play in front of friends, family and local fans I've seen around at games," Wormell said.
It will be Wormell's third consecutive start after Sean Lewis was FC Tulsa's keeper for the first eight games this year and all 16 in 2020. Lewis' last game before the goalie switch was a 3-2 loss to Louisville City on June 19 at ONEOK. That capped a five-game stretch (1-3-1) where Tulsa allowed 17 goals after giving up only one during a 3-0 start.
Wormell's first start was a 2-1 win at Rio Grande Valley FC and then posted Tulsa's first-ever shutout in 22 matches during a scoreless draw against OKC Energy FC on July 2.
"Wormell has been good, giving up one goal in two games," FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. "The back line has been good to him and he hasn't had to do too much, but when he's been called on he's done a very good job. He's shown good presence and confidence out there so we'll continue to go with him."
Wormell said about his first two starts, "I'm definitely feeling more confident and kind of settling in. Hopefully I can keep excelling at it. Honestly I haven't had a tough two games, it's been pretty light. Everyone's doing their job.
"I think I did all right. First game maybe a little nervous, second game settled into it more, so hopefully it gets better and I settle it into it more."
Wormell, 23, was the All-World Awards' boys soccer athlete of the in 2017 after leading Kelley to a 16-3 record Class 5A state as he had 12 shutouts. In the state final, he had 10 saves and scored the winning goal on a 65-yard free kick. His college career included stints at Creighton and Oregon State before finishing at Rogers State.
Wormell signed with FC Tulsa in February and had a strong preseason while Lewis was sidelined with an injury. Wormell didn't allow a goal in three of the five matches.
What has Nsien liked most about Wormell?
"Obviously his presence with his feet to be able to control the game, he can use both feet, he has good distance on the ball," Nsien said. "I think his overall body language and cues, it puts everyone at ease on his team and for the opposition they have to freeze a little bit because he's a little bit unpredictable, because he has a lot of things working for him. He has good command in the box."
Wormell started FC Tulsa's preseason match against Austin Bold FC at ONEOK Field, giving up a goal off a rebound of a penalty kick that Wormell saved.
FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon was been impressed by Wormell's first two starts.
"That's a huge part of the game, when you get that opportunity to seize that and take hold of that and he's done exactly that," Sheldon said. "I think he's done really well to hold his spot and the back line has helped him do that but at the same time he's had to come up big sometimes and he's made some big saves.
"Any time you get a new player in the lineup or a new shift or anything, it's a little bit trying to figure something out. You have to figure out their tendencies on what they like or what they do. And with a new goalkeeper, center back, right back, whoever it's just about getting used to them in training, figuring out how they play, the best way to fit them in the system and I think we've done that pretty well with Austin and the entire back line."
FC Tulsa will be without defender/captain Bradley Bourgeois for the fourth consecutive game due to a toe injury. He is expected to miss 1-2 more games.
Wormell and FC Tulsa will be tested by LouCity, which has 15 goals during a five-game undefeated streak. LouCity scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of its earlier win over Tulsa.
"I do honestly like the pressure," Wormell said.