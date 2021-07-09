Bishop Kelley graduate Austin Wormell ready for home debut with FC Tulsa; kickoff moved to 3 p.m.

Wormell started FC Tulsa's preseason match against Austin Bold FC at ONEOK Field, giving up a goal off a rebound of a penalty kick that Wormell saved.

FC Tulsa defender Matt Sheldon was been impressed by Wormell's first two starts.

"That's a huge part of the game, when you get that opportunity to seize that and take hold of that and he's done exactly that," Sheldon said. "I think he's done really well to hold his spot and the back line has helped him do that but at the same time he's had to come up big sometimes and he's made some big saves.

"Any time you get a new player in the lineup or a new shift or anything, it's a little bit trying to figure something out. You have to figure out their tendencies on what they like or what they do. And with a new goalkeeper, center back, right back, whoever it's just about getting used to them in training, figuring out how they play, the best way to fit them in the system and I think we've done that pretty well with Austin and the entire back line."

FC Tulsa will be without defender/captain Bradley Bourgeois for the fourth consecutive game due to a toe injury. He is expected to miss 1-2 more games.