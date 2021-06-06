 Skip to main content
Birmingham Legion outlasts FC Tulsa
Birmingham Legion FC 2, FC Tulsa 1

Birmingham Legion outlasts FC Tulsa

DarioSuarez

Suarez

Neco Brett scored twice to lead Birmingham Legion FC past FC Tulsa 2-1 in a rain-delayed USL Championship match Sunday at BBVA Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham led 1-0 when the match was stopped due to a storm in the 58th minute. Play resumed 3 1/2 hours later.

Tulsa (3-3-0) dominated most of the second half, but Birmingham (4-2-1) extended its lead to 2-0 on Brett’s goal in the 75th minute.

Tulsa’s Dario Suarez scored on a header from 10 yards out, assisted by Marlon, in the 83rd minute. Suarez had three good scoring chances during the remaining 12 minutes, but Legion goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel came up with the save each time.

It was a weekend of delays for FC Tulsa as a flight delay led to it arriving in Birmingham late Saturday night instead of 12 hours earlier.

The meeting was the first ever between the teams. Tulsa will host Birmingham on Aug. 7.

Tulsa has lost three in a row and after four consecutive road games. It returns home to ONEOK Field on June 16 against Sporting KC II.

Tulsa 0 1 — 1

Birmingham 1 1 — 2

Goals: Tulsa, Suarez 3 (Marlon) 83’; Birmingham, Brett 4 (Williams) 30’, Brett 5 (Flemmings) 75’. Shots: Tulsa 20, Birmingham 13. Saves: Tulsa, Lewis 4; Birmingham, Van Oekel 9. Fouls: Tulsa 17, Birmingham 9. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Folla; Birmingham, James.

