Bird's late goal lifts FC Tulsa past San Antonio FC

Until Bird’s goal, Tulsa had been scoreless in nearly 270 minutes against San Antonio (10-2-3, 33 points) this season, playing to a 0-0 draw in the home opener Aug. 12 and losing 2-0 on Aug. 22 in San Antonio.

Tulsa put on constant pressure during the final 10 minutes, including Toby Uzo’s shot that clanked off the left post in the 89th minute. And that was followed quickly by two saves from goalie Matthew Cardone, but he couldn’t reach Bird’s winning shot.

Bird said FC Tulsa never experienced any feeling of frustration about the goal drought against San Antonio.

“Soccer is a game of moments, so you never know when the next one is going to come and the game can be decided in just one of those moments so you always have to be ready,” Bird said. “We’re always confident in ourselves and our team and what we can do, We knew it was just a matter of time, the way we looked at it.”

Tulsa’s Sean Lewis had six saves, including a dazzling one from close range in the 22nd minute to rob Jordan Perruzza, as he posted his third clean sheet of the season.

“He can have four of five moments like that in one game,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “He deserves all the plaudits he gets. ... I think he’s the most dynamic keeper in the USL.”