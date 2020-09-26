Bird's late goal lifts FC Tulsa past San Antonio FC

Half of FC Tulsa’s six home matches this season have included a dramatic finish.
The first two went against FC Tulsa, but on Saturday night Eric Bird gave a season-high home crowd of 3,381 an ending to celebrate.
Bird’s second goal of the season, on a 12-yard blast from the center of the box midway through four minutes of stoppage time, lifted FC Tulsa to a 1-0 victory over San Antonio FC at ONEOK Field.
“It was huge for us,” Bird said. “I thought we played really well tonight. I thought we were the better team and controlled the game. Just happy we were able to get a late decisive goal. We’ve been playing well the past few weeks, got out to a lead and given it up at the end so it was good to get a late win.”
The victory over the team that entered Saturday with the United Soccer League’s best record puts FC Tulsa (4-2-7, 19 points) back in control in its bid for Group D’s second and final playoff berth. Tulsa is one point ahead of Austin Bold FC with three regular-season matches remaining for each team.
“This is what you want,” Bird said. “You don’t want to have to rely on a different team to get a result for you.”
Austin visits the OKC Energy on Sunday. The Energy also is Tulsa’s next opponent on Wednesday night at ONEOK.
Until Bird’s goal, Tulsa had been scoreless in nearly 270 minutes against San Antonio (10-2-3, 33 points) this season, playing to a 0-0 draw in the home opener Aug. 12 and losing 2-0 on Aug. 22 in San Antonio.
Tulsa put on constant pressure during the final 10 minutes, including Toby Uzo’s shot that clanked off the left post in the 89th minute. And that was followed quickly by two saves from goalie Matthew Cardone, but he couldn’t reach Bird’s winning shot.
Bird said FC Tulsa never experienced any feeling of frustration about the goal drought against San Antonio.
“Soccer is a game of moments, so you never know when the next one is going to come and the game can be decided in just one of those moments so you always have to be ready,” Bird said. “We’re always confident in ourselves and our team and what we can do, We knew it was just a matter of time, the way we looked at it.”
Tulsa’s Sean Lewis had six saves, including a dazzling one from close range in the 22nd minute to rob Jordan Perruzza, as he posted his third clean sheet of the season.
“He can have four of five moments like that in one game,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said. “He deserves all the plaudits he gets. ... I think he’s the most dynamic keeper in the USL.”
Tulsa’s victory enabled it to split the season series with San Antonio at 1-1-1.
“We’ve always felt we could beat any team in the competition if we’re on our game,” Lewis said, “I think that proves it tonight and we look forward to more opportunities to prove that.”
FC Tulsa 1, San Antonio FC 0
San Antonio;0;0—;0
Tulsa;0;1;—;1
Goals: Tulsa, Bird 2, 90+’. Shots: SA 21, Tulsa 22. Saves: SA, Cardone 5; Tulsa, Lewis 6. Fouls: SA 14, Tulsa 15. Yellow cards: Tulsa — Moloto, Suarez, Martinez. A: 3,381.
Barry Lewis
