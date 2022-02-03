Bigger FC Tulsa opens training camp with high intensity

"Guys building relationships, this is what preseason is about," Nsien said. "We have to enjoy every day, so we know we're going to be grinding over the next month or so, we have to find those little moments and enjoy it, but the intensity was good to start. We just want to keep it going from there."

Bourgeois added, "It's great to see guys that want to compete on Day 1. If we came out here a little lackluster, it would be disappointing, but for guys to go out there and compete and get after it and want to win, that's the mentality that you like to see."

At 5-11, Bourgeois was one of FC Tulsa's taller players last year, but that's not the case anymore due to some offseason acquisitions, including 6-4 forward JJ Williams, who formerly played with Birmingham, and 6-2 defender Matheus Silva, who has spent five seasons in the USL.

"It's awesome, we've grown in that area, literally," Bourgeois said. "It's nice to see some height and strength and I feel like we were kind of missing that last year. The coaching staff has done a really good job of bringing that in, and we'll have more pf a physical presence, but also guys that can play, and that's definitely most important. It's nice to not be one of the bigger guys."