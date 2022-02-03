Bigger FC Tulsa opens training camp with high intensity

Winter weather outside didn't keep FC Tulsa from holding its first training camp workout as scheduled Wednesday inside Titan Sports and Performance Center.
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien liked what he saw during the 90-minute session.
"It was good to get the guys together," Nsien said. "I think what the players have been missing is just being on the field, being with their teammates playing ball.
"At the end of the training session, they got to play, so they're happy to be here and I'm happy to look at them and enjoy the game."
FC Tulsa starts training camp coming off consecutive USL Championship playoff seasons for the first time.
Captain Bradley Bourgeois is starting his fourth season with the franchise.
"It feels good to be back," Bourgeois said. "I feel like I always say that, I don't take these years for granted, but it feels good. The returning guys, we definitely have a bit of continuity already. The guys that have come in, they look really good. It's not going to come on Day 1, but it feels like the movement is there, the right attitude is there, the mentality is there."
Both Nsien and Bourgeois liked the competitiveness during the workout. FC Tulsa's first preseason match is Feb. 17 against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Tucson, the regular-season opener is March 12 at Charleston Battery and home opener is March 19 against Birmingham Legion FC at ONEOK Field.
"Guys building relationships, this is what preseason is about," Nsien said. "We have to enjoy every day, so we know we're going to be grinding over the next month or so, we have to find those little moments and enjoy it, but the intensity was good to start. We just want to keep it going from there."
Bourgeois added, "It's great to see guys that want to compete on Day 1. If we came out here a little lackluster, it would be disappointing, but for guys to go out there and compete and get after it and want to win, that's the mentality that you like to see."
At 5-11, Bourgeois was one of FC Tulsa's taller players last year, but that's not the case anymore due to some offseason acquisitions, including 6-4 forward JJ Williams, who formerly played with Birmingham, and 6-2 defender Matheus Silva, who has spent five seasons in the USL.
"It's awesome, we've grown in that area, literally," Bourgeois said. "It's nice to see some height and strength and I feel like we were kind of missing that last year. The coaching staff has done a really good job of bringing that in, and we'll have more pf a physical presence, but also guys that can play, and that's definitely most important. It's nice to not be one of the bigger guys."
Nsien said about having a bigger team, "If we can maintain a good speed and add overall size and power I think it's important for us in this league, and being in the East Conference, we're matched up with some teams, especially against Tampa at the end (in last year's playoff loss), that are big powerful teams."
Abuchi Obinwa is a newcomer that impressed Nsien during the opening workout.
"A lot of good performances, Buch was really sharp today," Nsien said. "When you think about being off and starting the preseason, you think about fitness and he was flying around today."
Obinwa, a midfielder, played the past two seasons with South Georgia Tormenta FC in USL League One before moving up to Tulsa.
"The technique and speed of play is a lot faster than what I played in last season," Obinwa said. "Guys are really good, they really helped me out, they're always positive. I like that everybody's competitive and hold people accountable, and they all push each other to be better."