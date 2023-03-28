FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell's 2023 regular-season debut occurred sooner than expected Tuesday night.

Wormell, a Bishop Kelley graduate and the club's '22 MVP last season, has been the backup to Michael Nelson in this USL Championship season's first four games.

Nelson, however, was knocked out of Tuesday's match after being struck in the head during a collision with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC standout Albert Dikwa in the 16th minute. Wormell subbed in and blanked Pittsburgh during the rest of the night at ONEOK Field.

But FC Tulsa, despite having possession for almost 70% of the match, was outshot 18-7 and generated very little offense in a scoreless draw before 2,177 fans.

"I would've liked to have been better at using our possession to create chances, and we didn't do that," FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin said. "And they created more chances than us off of turnovers, off of set pieces. It was a difficult game, very physical, but we have to do better in those duals, we have to do better in playing the game in the front half, and we have to create more chances. If not, then the possession is meaningless."

Tulsa has two consecutive shutouts.

"I'm happy we're not conceding goals at the moment but I want to be creating more chances," Gavin said. "I want to be playing more in the opponent's half and creating opportunities. Clean sheets are always a good thing, but I want them to be more in the sense of we're controlling the game in the front half, creating chances, as opposed to doing really well in the low block or defending in the box. I would rather it be higher up the field and that's something we're going to continue to work on."

In the final moments, Pittsburgh (1-0-3, 6 points) also had a player knocked out of the game as Junior Etou was carried off the field midway through six minutes of stoppage time. After a nearly 10-minute delay, the last three minutes were played and Tulsa narrowly escaped with a draw as a scramble in front of Wormell resulted in three close-range shots -- two were blocked and another missed wide.

Wormell came up with big saves to deny Tony Lopez twice late in the first half and Etou in the 61st minute.

"He did very well in a very difficult situation," Gavin said of Wormell. "I'm very appreciative of him and .. credit to him for his level of concentration in training and the game and to accomplish that task tonight was big for the team."

Tulsa had an offensive flurry late in the first half as Blaine Ferri fired a shot just above the crossbar, soon followed by Jahmali Waite's diving save on Dario Suarez's shot.

In the 66th minute, it appeared briefly that Tulsa had taken the lead when Moses Dyer received a pass from Suarez and sent a shot past Waite, but was ruled offside.

Tulsa (1-1-2, 5 points) has four points in the the first two games of its opening homestand that will conclude against El Paso Locomotive FC on Friday night.

"This should give our guys a lot of confidence that when we're in our defensive third we can handle the best of them and Pittsburgh with their guys up top are very dangerous," Gavin said. "Dikwa is one of the top goal scorers in the league.

"Credit to the guys, we'll keep building on this and hopefully we'll be very strong from this going forward."

FC TULSA 0, PITTSBURGH 0

Pittsburgh;0;0;—;0

Tulsa;0;0;—;0

Goals: None. Shots: Pittsburgh 18, Tulsa 7. Saves: Pittsburgh, Waite 2; Tulsa, Nelson 0 and Wormell 3. Fouls: Pittsburgh 18, Tulsa 15. Yellow cards: Pittsburgh (3), Dikwa, Ybarra, Etou; Tulsa (2), Corrales, Levis. A: 2,177.