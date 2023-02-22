FC Tulsa goalkeeper Austin Wormell’s status has been different in each of the team’s preseason training camps the past three years.

Wormell, a Bishop Kelley graduate, went to camp in 2021 as a pro rookie from Rogers State trying to gain a spot on the team’s roster.

Last year, Wormell came to camp after a successful rookie season that included much more playing time than expected due to veteran goalie Sean Lewis’ injury.

This year, Lewis is gone and Wormell is the most experienced goalkeeper with FC Tulsa and the likely starter when the team opens the regular season in Florida on March 11 at Miami FC.

Wormell was selected as the team’s MVP in 2022 after he became the starting goalkeeper on June 1 when Lewis was sidelined due to illness and then traded. Wormell started 21 matches in a row and finished in USL Championship’s top five in save percentage and saves per 90 minutes played.

For Wormell, his approach hasn’t changed from two years ago.

“I’m always trying to get better, jell with teammates and learn from them and the coaches so really not much of a mindset change,” Wormell said during FC Tulsa’s media day Wednesday at Titan Sports and Performance Center.

However, two seasons of experience makes a difference.

“That helps a lot,” Wormell said. “Kind of knowing what to expect throughout the year and how things are going to plan out and learning from the past as well, from the experiences, what can I do better, how we can I improve, stuff like that, that is very valuable.”

This is the first season for Wormell and his teammates with Blair Gavin as head coach. FC Tulsa was 12-16-6 last season, and finished eighth in the Eastern Conference, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019. This year, eighth would be good enough to qualify, but FC Tulsa has aspirations to finish higher than that in the standings.

“I think we’re going to take a big leap,” Wormell said.

Gavin returns to USL Championship after spending the past two years as an assistant with the MLS’ Columbus Crew. He played for Portland Timbers 2 in 2015 before spending the next five seasons with Phoenix Rising FC from 2016-20 — the first two as a player and the last three as an assistant.

“This year we are looking to be an aggressive team,” Gavin said. “We’re looking to press the opponent in an organized way. I like to call it proactive pressing, setting the defensive terms on our standards, and locking teams in and winning the ball, and ultimately turning each phase into a goal-scoring opportunity. So when we’re defending, how do we win it and go to goal.

“Offensively we’re looking to play and move the ball quickly, we’re trying to break down teams by possession and get forward. And ultimately what we want to is play the game in the front half. We want to be near the opponent’s goal, we want to keep it there, we want to get chances and hopefully as we get going and as we get better, the game will stay in the opponent’s half.”

Veteran FC Tulsa defender Bradley Bourgeois is looking forward to the added aggressiveness.

“Love it, love it,” Bourgeois said. “It’s what kept me here. It’s what made so excited about the way he wants to play.

“We’re going to be fast, we’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to score goals.”

FC Tulsa’s roster has eight returnees, but overall is considerably younger this season.

“We have a really strong core that returned, we’ve added some new players and some new pieces, we understand that it’s a project but we’re very excited about the project,” Gavin said.

Bourgeois is in his fourth consecutive season with the team and fifth overall.

“Excitement is at an all-time high,” Bourgeois said. “Having a new staff in, Blair, his standard is very high, and I think the guys are very receptive to it. You can just see the standard of everything is raised. We’re excited and ready to go.

“Change anywhere is good as long as it’s necessary and it’s needed and it was. And as you can see around the club that standard, that’s something I’m going to talk about all the time, has risen and that’s what’s needed for a club to excel. Just in the little details of a day-to-day basis it’s all gotten better. It was a much-needed change because what we did last year wasn’t good enough.”

FC Tulsa has two preseason dates left. On Saturday, split squads will host Union Omaha of USL League One and the University of Tulsa. On March 4, split squads will host Sporting KC II of MLS Next Pro and TU. Those matches are closed to the public.

On March 9, FC Tulsa will unveil its 2023 kits with a Jersey Release Party for fans 21-and-over from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Shady Keys, 314 E. 3rd St. All FC Tulsa players and coaches will be at the event, greet fans and preview the season.

FC TULSA ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Dallas Odle, Austin Wormell

Defenders: Angel Bernal, Bradley Bourgeois, Jorge Corrales, Adrián Diz Pe, Brett Levis, Justin Malou, Ruxi

Midfielders: Eric Bird, Rodrigo da Costa, Collin Fernandez, Blaine Ferri, Christopher Pearson, Luca Sowinski

Forwards: Moses Dyer, Marcus Epps, Siad Haji, Watz Leazard, Darío Suárez, Milo Yosef