Austin Wormell, Rodrigo da Costa help FC Tulsa gain draw with Tampa Bay

FC Tulsa goalie Austin Wormell kept his team within striking range against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in his first start of the USL Championship season Wednesday night.

Wormell’s efforts eventually paid off as Rodrigo da Costa came off the bench and scored the tying goal in the 83rd minute to help FC Tulsa come away with a 1-1 draw before 2,549 fans at ONEOK Field.

“We kept fighting,” da Costa said.

FC Tulsa (4-8-1), which had been 1-6 in its past seven matches, played without six regulars.

Three were called up by their national teams as the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League starts Thursday — Rivas and Ronald Rodriguez by El Salvador, and Jorge Corrales by Cuba.

In addition, FC Tulsa, which had its last previous scheduled home match postponed due to COVID issues, was missing a few players due to USL health and safety protocols.

“A point is a good starting point for us to build on,” FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien said.

FC Tulsa only had one of its three goalkeepers available — Wormell — who split playing time last year when starter Sean Lewis was sidelined with injuries.

“It felt good to get back out there,” said Wormell, a Bishop Kelley graduate.

Wormell came up with eight saves.

“One thing about Austin that we’ve come to expect is whenever he’s called upon he’s going to be there full of confidence and ready to take the game on,” Nsien said. “Some of those were great saves.”

FC Tulsa captain Bradley Bourgeois produced an unofficial save when he knocked away Lucky Mkosana’s shot during stoppage time after Wormell was caught away of the net. A few moments later, Mkosana had another good scoring chance, but his close-range header was wide off a throw-in.

Tampa Bay (5-3-5), which defeated Tulsa 3-1 on April 16, took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute as Laurence Wyke knocked home a rebound after Kyle Grieg’s shot bounced off the right post.

Wormell, however, came up with three saves before halftime, including a diving stop on Sebastian Dalgaard’s blast in stoppage time.

In the 58th minute, Jake LaCava, who had a three-game scoring streak, was denied by Wormell, and then Grieg had a shot deflect off the left post. A few minutes later, Wormell came up with another save on a shot by Leo Fernandes.

FC Tulsa, which had not generated much offense in the second half, broke through when da Costa, the franchise’s all-time goals leader, scored from 12 yards out after being fed by Machuca following Matheus Silva’s long ball. Da Costa, whose training had been limited recently, had subbed in seven minutes earlier.

Tampa Bay then answered with a furious attack during the rest of the match, but couldn’t come up with the go-ahead goal.

“To keep Tampa at 1 with some of the opportunities they had was a feat in itself,” Nsien said. “But I’m very proud of Austin and looking forward to another match with him Saturday (against Miami).”

FC TULSA 1, TAMPA BAY 1

Tampa Bay 1 0 — 1

Tulsa 0 1 — 1

Goals: Tampa Bay, Wyke 1, 17’; Tulsa, da Costa 5, 83’. Shots: Tampa Bay 17, Tulsa 10. Saves: Tampa Bay, Cochran 0; Tulsa, Wormell 8. Fouls: Tampa Bay 12, Tulsa 11. Yellow cards: Tampa Bay (2), Scarlett, Vancaeyezeele; Tulsa (2), Williams, Torres, Diz Pe, Suarez. A: 2,549.

