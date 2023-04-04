Two soccer teams playing in Tulsa, with very different traditions and different standards, come together on Wednesday night in a rare head-to-head matchup with a lot on the line.

Yes, the “Tulsa Derby” is back for the second year in a row, as the NPSL’s Tulsa Athletic, an amateur club playing in the fourth rung of U.S. soccer, takes on FC Tulsa, which plays in the professional, second-level USL Championship.

Ultimately, though, the goal will be the same: win the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup second-round contest and move on to face a better, higher-level opponent. All lower-rung teams dream of doing what the USL Championship’s Sacramento Republic FC pulled off last year — a glorious run through three MLS teams en route to the U.S. Open Cup final, where they finally succumbed to Orlando City SC.

For Tulsa Athletic, though, the chance to defeat the city’s “big brother” team has it determined to reverse the result of last year’s first-ever matchup. FC Tulsa emerged from a hard-fought contest in downtown Tulsa at ONEOK Field with a 2-1 victory to advance to the tournament’s third round, where it fell 2-1 at FC Dallas of Major League Soccer.

The Athletic, which reached the NPSL national semifinals last year, reached the tournament’s second round by defeating USL League Two side Brazos Valley Cavalry FC 1-0 in the first round at Hicks Park on March 22, while FC Tulsa, as a member of a higher-rated league, were granted entry into the U.S. Open Cup’s second round. MLS teams enter in the third.

“FC Tulsa’s going to be good and we just need to be ready to go,” said first-year Athletic coach Jason Rogers. “We’re going to have the community of fans behind us on Wednesday, which will be great, at our place, and just be fired to go. They’ve been waiting for this for almost a year to the date. I think being at home is going to give us a little bit of an advantage.”

As Rogers noted, the big difference this time is that it will be at Athletic’s much-smaller, humbler home field at Hicks Park on Mingo Rd. between 31st and 41st Streets. Last year, the 2,338 fans who showed up at ONEOK Field were about evenly split between FC Tulsa supporters and Athletic fans. How many FC Tulsa die-hards will show up at Hicks Park this time?

“That’s going to be huge,” said Athletic goalkeeper Bryson Reed, who made six saves in last year’s game. “Even when we played away at their place last year, we had a pretty big turnout of our fans, but whenever they come here, it’s going to be a completely different story. The game last year, first half, we were caught sleeping, the second half we improved a ton, and I think we can carry that energy into the second round against them. I think we’ll make them work for it.”

“I think it’s going to be an exciting night when they have to come and play on this field,” Rogers added. “It’s an interesting pitch. I think that, whether it plays into our hands or not, it will make life a little bit more difficult for FC Tulsa when we play them. I expect 2,000-3,000 people, would love to have more than that pack Hicks Park.”

First-year FC Tulsa coach Blair Gavin is excited just to showcase just how much support the sport has in Tulsa.

“It’s fun the see the growth within the community, within the sport in Tulsa and we’re looking forward to playing them and continuing to challenge ourselves in a very difficult game,” Gavin said. “There’s a lot of quality guys who have been around the area and done very well in their league for a considerable amount of years and they’re going to come with a chip on their shoulder. I hope our guys show the same level of commitment, and I’m excited for that game a lot.”

FC Tulsa, which is 1-1-3 in the USL Championship season so far, knows the venue will provide some challenges but is looking forward to the atmosphere.

“I went to their game (on March 22), and it was fun,” Gavin said. “Tons of fans out there, a lot of people that really enjoy and love the game that showed out for it. I think for all of us in the community in Tulsa, it’s going to be a great spectacle and we’re going to give it our best shot. We know they’re a quality side with quality players.”

Certainly, the approach to the game will be different for each club. The Athletic’s NPSL season doesn’t start until May 6, so the only game the team has played was the first-round contest against Brazos Valley, when they looked a little rusty at times. They have been practicing since then and even had a friendly against the Bartlesville-based NPSL squad Reign FK this past weekend, but they are still developing team chemistry and getting used to Rogers’ new system.

“A new coaching staff, a couple of new players, we’re all still taking a little bit of time to gel together,” Reed said after the first-round win over Brazos Valley. “Winning games like this is only going to bring you closer. Obviously, that was our first game together, so just got to work on the little kinks we have. We know at the end of the day, we have all of the talent in the world, we just have to work together as a team.”

FC Tulsa just played three league games in a span of seven days last week, going 1-0-2, so it is likely that they’ll be resting some starters for this one. They clearly want to advance so they can have the experience of playing against an MLS club in the next round, but their motivation in this game doesn’t seem to match that of Athletic, who view it as an historic opportunity for David to take down a local Goliath.

But part of the beauty of the U.S. Open Cup tournament is that lower-level teams regularly face higher-level clubs they wouldn’t normally get a chance to measure themselves against, and for FC Tulsa, the opportunity to replicate the success that the Sacramento Republic FC had last year is tantalizing. So they see this game as just the first step to a larger experience.

“The U.S. Open Cup gives us an opportunity to play against the Major League Soccer teams,” said FC Tulsa midfielder Rodrigo da Costa, who played in both U.S. Open Cup games last season. “It was a really experience last year, a nice pitch, everything was really nice and I remember that game until now because we played really good. We lost 2-1 to Dallas, but it was really nice game to play. It was a really nice day and it’s going to be forever in my mind. Hopefully, we can do really well Wednesday and we can start to think about the U.S. Open Cup.”