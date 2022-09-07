Adrian Diz Pe's late goal rallies FC Tulsa for draw with USL power LouCity

FC Tulsa defender Adrian Diz Pe was putting together a nice collection of highlights Wednesday night.

And then he scored his first goal of the season.

Diz Pe's tying goal in the 84th minute helped give FC Tulsa a 2-2 draw with perennial USL Championship power Louisville City FC at ONEOK Field.

The draw enabled FC Tulsa (10-14-5, 35 points) to at least remain mathematically within range of Detroit City FC in the battle for the Eastern Conference's final playoff berth with five matches remaining. Enoch Mushagalusa had two goals for Eastern-leading LouCity (18-5-5, 59 points), which has clinched a playoff berth.

LouCity goalie Kyle Morton had no chance on Diz Pe's header that converted a cross from Sean McFarlane after a corner kick.

"I believe in myself," Diz Pe said. "I'm trying to fight for the ball."

The corner kick was set up by Christopher Pearson, a 19-year-old from Jamaica in his pro debut. Pearson, who subbed in at the 77th minute, nearly scored, but was denied by Morton on a diving save that resulted in the corner kick leading to the goal about 25 seconds later.

"I was hungry," Pearson said. "I feel that overshadowed my nerves."

But Pearson admitted "it wasn't a connected shot, that was the nerve. But it led to the goal and that was just as important as me scoring."

In the final seconds, LouCity's goals leader Wilson Harris nearly scored, but FC Tulsa goalie Austin Wormell's diving save preserved the draw.

A draw between the teams may have been apropos as FC Tulsa is 8-4-3 at home this season while LouCity has the same record on the road.

FC Tulsa has rarely enjoyed an early lead this season, but that wasn't the case in a 4-1 loss on May 28 at LouCity or on Wednesday as Rodrigo da Costa scored in the 11th minute. Diz Pe started the sequence with a long ball ahead on left wing to Dario Suarez, who passed to Eric Bird, who from just outside of the penalty arc, chipped the ball ahead to da Costa, who beat Morton from close range. Morton is tied for second in the USL with 11 shutouts.

In the 32nd minute, there was a wild flurry that eventually led to the tying goal. Harris had a shot narrowly slide by the right post, then Tyler Gibson had a threatening attempt blocked and that was followed by Diz Pe's sliding block on Elijah Wynder's close-range shot. Diz Pe was shaken up on the play and that led to a brief injury break.

Mushagalusa then scored indirectly off former Tulsa midfielder Oscar Jimenez's ensuing corner kick that deflected forward off Wynder. Jimenez, in his sixth year with LouCity, played for Tulsa in its inaugural USL season in 2015.

Last year, Mushagalusa narrowly missed scoring a tying goal in the final seconds for Sporting KC II against Tulsa at ONEOK Field. However, he didn't miss on his chances for the tying and go-ahead goals Wednesday. In the 73rd minute, he took a pass from Corbin Bone, got behind the defense and slipped a shot past Wormell for a 2-1 lead.

However, LouCity's lead turned out to be brief.

FC Tulsa's draw against one of the USL's best teams came only a a few days after a loss to one of the worst, Atlanta United 2. But that kind of reversal of fortune isn't new for FC Tulsa.

"When we play against teams at the top we rise to the occasion and we play better," FC Tulsa interim head coach Donovan Ricketts said. "When we play against teams we think we should beat we drop a level a little bit."

FC TULSA 2, LOUCITY 2

LouCity;1;1;—;2

Tulsa;1;1;—;2

Goals: LC, Mushagalusa 8 35’, Mushagalusa 9 (Bone) 73'; Tulsa, da Costa 8 (Bird) 11’, Diz Pe 1 (McFarlane) 84'. Shots: LC 13, Tulsa 14. Saves: LC, Morton 3; Tulsa, Wormell 2. Fouls: LC 13, Tulsa 9. Yellow cards: LC (2), Dia, Totsch. A: 3,013.