2022 FC Tulsa preview: Storylines, players to watch, roster and schedule

Three storylines

Moving to the next level

FC Tulsa is coming off consecutive playoff seasons for the first time since the franchise was established in 2015. But each of those playoff trips ended on the road in the first round. With the core group of the team together for multiple seasons, the bar is raised for FC Tulsa. Realistic goals for FC Tulsa are hosting and winning a playoff game. At times last year, FC Tulsa appeared to be a team capable of achieving those goals, but inconsistency sent the club into a first-round game at the powerhouse Tampa Bay Rowdies — and an early exit was not surprising.

New schedule, new playoff format

The USL Championship season schedule increased from 32 to 34 games per team, with all playing a home-and-home series with each conference opponent as divisions are eliminated. In 2021, teams played division opponents four times each and played outside the division only four games — against teams from the other conference. Teams didn't play opponents from their own conference's opposite division. This year, there will be eight games involving eight opponents outside the conference — four at home and four on the road. Tulsa, which is in the Eastern Conference for the second year, is playing nine teams for the first time — Charleston, San Diego, New York, Pittsburgh, Detroit City, Hartford, Miami, Loudoun and Monterey Bay. Although Tulsa had been in the same league as Charleston since 2015, last week's 1-0 loss at Charleston was the first time the teams had met.

Last year, the top four teams in each division qualified for the playoffs. This year, the top seven teams in each conference qualify with the No. 1 seed receiving a first-round bye.

However, gone from FC Tulsa's schedule is turnpike rival OKC Energy, which won't play in 2022, so there won't be any Black Gold Derby. However, on April 5, FC Tulsa will host a U.S. Open Cup match for the first time since 2018, against the winner of Wednesday's Azteca FC vs. Tulsa Athletic game at ORU.

Can newcomers boost the backline?

FC Tulsa's primary offseason focus was strengthening its defense, especially in late-match situations, as it made four notable backline acquisitions to join returnees Bradley Bourgeois, Jorge Corrales and Johnny Fenwick. The newcomers are Ronald Rodríguez, Adrián Diz Pe, Gabi Torres and Matheus Silva. Last week's 1-0 loss at Charleston was a promising sign from a defensive standpoint as Charleston was held to one shot on goal.

Players to watch

Bradley Bourgeois, defender: Has reached the playoffs in all six of his USL seasons, including three with Tulsa. Promoted to captain last year and made 27 starts. Had one goal and four assists. Finished second on the club in clearances (76), blocks (18), and interceptions (58). Played in three NCAA tournaments for the University of Tulsa.

Brian Brown, forward: Acquired from the New Mexico United for forward Jerome Kiesewetter on Jan. 25. Has 38 goals and 22 assists in 109 USL Championship regular-season appearances since the start of 2016. He is the league's 33rd all-time leading goal scorer. In 2021, had two goals and two assists in 17 games.

Rodrigo da Costa, forward: Last year's team MVP. Led Tulsa with 11 goals, six assists and 43 chances created as he started all 33 matches. In 2019, was among the USL's scoring leaders with nine goals and 13 assists in 33 matches. In career categories, leads Tulsa with 21 assists and is tied for first at 24 goals with Joaquin Rivas. Also ranks first with 80 starts and 6,966 minutes.

Joaquin Rivas, midfielder: Last year, returned to Tulsa after two years with Saint Louis FC, and had seven goals plus three assists in 23 appearances as he also spent time with El Salvador's national team. In 2018, had a club-record 12 goals for Tulsa. Tied for No. 1 in team history with Rodrigo da Costa at 24 goals and ranks first with 85 appearances.

Dario Suarez, forward: Nicknamed "Super Dario", tied for second on the team last year with nine goals and had four assists in the regular season. Also had a playoff goal that landed on Top 10 plays of the night on 'SportsCenter". Converted all four of his penalty kicks. Was named FC Tulsa’s Offensive Player of the Year with eight goals in 2020.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Roster

No.;Player;Age;Pos.

1;Sean Lewis;30;GK

4;Ronald Rodriguez;23;D

5;Johnny Fenwick;27;D

7;JJ Williams;24;F

8;Peter Cuic;22;MF

9;Brian Brown;29;F

10;Rodrigo da Costa;28;F

11;Joaquin Rivas;29;MF

12;Matheus Silva;25;D

13;Jorge Corrales;29;D

15;Adrian Diz Pe;28;D

16;Gabriel Torres;25;D

17;Abuchi Obinwa;25;MF

19;Alberto Membrila;18lMF

20;Ciaran Winters;20;MF

21;Kembo Kibato;21;MF

22;Bradley Bourgeois;28;D

23;Machuca;27;F

24;Cesar Mota;19;MF

25;Dallaa Odle;20;GK

28;Jesus Hernandez;19;D

30;Lebo Moloto;31;MF

31;Austin Wormell;23;GK

33;Josue Flores;17;D

44;Eric Bird;29;MF

92;Dario Suarez;29;F

99;Piercen Fisher;17;MF

Head coach: Michael Nsien

First assistant: Donovan Ricketts

Assistant: Nemanja Vukovic

Assistant: Cyprian Hedrick

2022 FC Tulsa schedule

(Home matches in caps)

March 12: at Charleston Battery (L,1-0); March 19: BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC; March 23: SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC; March 27: at Sacramento Republic FC; April 2: NEW YORK RED BULLS II; April 5: U.S. OPEN CUP (second round); April 9: PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS; April 13: at Memphis 901 FC; April 16: at Tampa Bay Rowdies; April 23: COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC; May 4: at El Paso Locomotive; May 7: DETROIT CITY FC; May 13: at Orange County SC; May 21: HARTFORD ATHLETIC; May 28: at Louisville City FC; June 1: TAMPA BAY ROWDIES; June 4: MIAMI FC; June 15: at New York Red Bulls II.

June 25: CHARLESTON BATTERY; June 28: at San Antonio FC; July 3: at Loudoun United FC; July 9: ATLANTA UNITED FC 2; July 13: NEW MEXICO UNITED; July 23: at Birmingham Legion FC; July 30: at Pittsburgh Riverhounds; Aug. 10: at Miami FC; Aug. 20: INDY ELEVEN; Aug. 27: LOUDOUN UNITED FC; Sept. 3: at Atlanta United FC 2; Sept. 7: LOUISVILLE CITY FC; Sept. 10: at Hartford Athletic; Sept. 24: at Detroit City FC; Oct. 1: at Indy Eleven; Oct. 8: MONTEREY BAY FC; Oct. 15: MEMPHIS 901 FC.

Home match times: 7:30 p.m., except 1 p.m. April 9.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.