Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS... NORTHWESTERN WAGONER AND EAST CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT... AT 727 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CATOOSA, MOVING NORTH AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... CLAREMORE... OWASSO... CATOOSA... VERDIGRIS... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 229 AND 246.