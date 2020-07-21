...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS...
NORTHWESTERN WAGONER AND EAST CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM
CDT...
AT 727 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CATOOSA, MOVING
NORTH AT 15 MPH.
WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
TULSA... CLAREMORE...
OWASSO... CATOOSA...
VERDIGRIS...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 229 AND 246.
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien met with media Tuesday before the club’s match against Austin Bold FC on Thursday.
FC Tulsa coach Michael Nsien finally has something new to watch.
Nsien mentioned that during the weeks leading up to FC Tulsa’s season re-opener that he had watched the film from the club’s season-opening draw against Sacramento Republic FC repeatedly during the nearly four-month USL season suspension and quarantine because of the COVID-19 crisis.
After the season restarted July 13 with a 1-1 tie against OKC Energy FC, Nsien now has new film to study and dissect as the team prepares for a road match against Austin Bold FC at 8 p.m. Thursday.
“Oklahoma City, it brought out a lot in terms of details that we need to improve on,” Nsien said about the match against OKC Energy FC. “There’s a lot of things to be proud of, but I think our mindset and team mentality is we’ll never be impressed with a tie. We want more, and that’s an achievement from what we’re building here.”
The mentality of wanting more is a habit of Nsien’s. He said before that match that he didn’t expect to witness a pretty performance and he knew there would be rust after the hiatus and rather quick turnaround to get the season going again. Despite trying to instill more realistic expectations, Nsien still expected more during the heat of the match.
“I found myself being frustrated, but it wasn’t for the right reasons,” Nsien said. “Going into that match, I knew there was going to be rust, but we really only found it in one area. I was expecting to maybe find it in a few more areas. So actually during the game I found myself getting frustrated because we wanted to win and expected that, but my mindset early on was we’re gonna have some issues that we’ll have to work on. But the guys really impressed me in the match, so I felt like we could have gotten the three points, but the final third was the only thing that was missing.”
Some of the mistakes Nsien noticed could be credited to rust and fatigue after FC Tulsa’s first action since March 7. Both issues can fix themselves as the season progresses.
“You’re gonna see missed passes, missed touches,” defender Kevin Garcia said. “You’re not gonna see that sharpness that you would see in regular-season fitness. That’s just typical rust that you’ll see in our games and in other games around the country. I think as we move on with the season we’re gonna start to see that sharpness come back.”
