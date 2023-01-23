Serenaded by chants against Iowa State, Moussa Cisse is steadily working back into OSU’s lineup

STILLWATER — Moussa Cisse clutched at his left ankle on the hardwood at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday.

In a frenzy of players swarming to a loose ball, Oklahoma State’s 7-foot center leapt high into the air, batting around the ball that eventually fell into the hands of his teammate, Woody Newton.

The defensive rebound all but sealed the Cowboys’ victory over No. 12 Iowa State, granted Newton score a free-throw, which he did.

As Cisse laid on the ground, he was serenaded with chants of his name by the OSU crowd as several teammates helped him to the bench.

Playing in the most minutes since OSU’s conference opener against Kansas, Cisse logged 14 minutes against the Cyclones, coming up key down the stretch on the defensive side to pull off an upset for the Cowboys.

“You all see the kind of impact he brings to the game, regardless if he can move on one leg, or jump off two,” forward Kalib Boone said. “He’s massive, he can jump high, he’s got really good length when it comes to changing shots and stuff like that.

“When he’s out there, people have to respect, like, this isn’t going to be easy.”

Cisse pulled down three rebounds in the game, with him most crucial play coming with five minutes left. He made an impressive block against ISU’s Jaren Holmes, keeping the Cowboys deficit at one possession.

“I saw the block that he went to get and to me, it surprised me because I was like, ‘That looks like a goaltend in my eyes,’” Boone continued. “But, then I remember, the only person that can go get this kind of stuff, that I know, is Moussa.”

Cisse has been nursing a left ankle injury for the past five games, missing three before seeing playing time against Oklahoma and ISU this past week.

As for his availability against No. 10 Texas on Tuesday in Austin — especially after needing to be helped off the floor late in the game Saturday — OSU coach Mike Boynton said it was more of a “scare” than him re-aggravating the injury.

“We love him for it. Getting out of his comfort zone and sacrificing his body to do that kind of stuff, because most people would be scared to do that,” Boone said.

Anderson named Big 12 Player of the Week

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference named OSU guard Avery Anderson III the conference player of the week. It’s the first time Anderson has won the award in his career and the first OSU player to receive the honor this season.

The junior guard accounted for 32 points in wins against Oklahoma and Iowa State, helping erase a 16-point deficit against the Cyclones by leading the team in points (18), and recorded five assists.

Against the Sooners, Anderson notched 14 points, five assists and zero turnovers.

“I would say yes,” Anderson said when asked if he was finding his rhythm in conference play. “Just trying to make the simple plays and do my thing on defense. Not letting my (opponent) make any catches and making it tough for them.”

Scouting the Longhorns

The No. 10 Longhorns will be the first opponent the Cowboys have played twice this season.

In the first meeting, OSU was held to 46 points in a loss, shooting on 30.4% from the field and 57% from the free-throw line.

Marcus Carr led UT in scoring and assists against the Cowboys two weeks ago, while Dillon Mitchell pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. Since beating OSU on Jan. 7, Texas has went 3-1, defeating TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia and losing to Iowa State.

Oklahoma State @ Texas

8 p.m. Tuesday, The Moody Center, Austin, Texas

TV: The Longhorn Network

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: UT 16-3, OSU 11-8,

Last meeting: The Longhorns won, 56-46.

All-time series: Texas leads, 56-47