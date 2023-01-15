Seavey wins first Chili Bowl title

A new winner emerged at the 37th running of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals presented by General Tire late Saturday inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

Logan Seavey of Sutter, California held off defending champion Tanner Thorson of Broken Arrow on the final lap to become the 23rd different Golden Driller winner.

It was the first win for Kevin Swindell as a car owner after winning the event four times as a driver (2010-13).

“It feels awesome,” Seavey said in victory lane. “It really set in when they handed me the Driller, and I got to talk to Kevin a little bit. He deserves it, and will probably get a lot more, so to win this race is special, but to win it in the No. 39 on our first try is really cool.”

After a lap one yellow that saw Hank Davis of Sand Springs jump into the initial lead, Seavey wheeled out front and paced the field for the first 20 laps. Cannon McIntosh, who was chasing Seavey, was able to take away the lead on lap 21.

“My car was good early, I had it really freed up and could make speed through the middle,’ Seavey said of his early pace. “Cannon going by me helped me search around and I found the top of (turns) 3 and 4 pretty early.”

McIntosh led for the next 9 laps before giving the lead back to Seavey on lap 31.

“It is frustrating after leading so much there,” McIntosh said of his second third place finish in four years. “I got right to him and was able to sneak by. I felt really good through the middle of the race, but he (Seavey) started making adjustments. I finally started to fade and could feel my tires start to stand up on top of the track.”

Thorson moved around McIntosh for second and closed on the back of Seavey. Thorson was trying to nose under Seavey but could not rattle him out of the groove.

“I was running the middle and bottom and was not running it in hard,” Thorson said of his efforts to pass Seavey. “I did not want him to see my nose. I was hoping it (the track) would take rubber and I could blow by him without thinking about it.

“I felt like I was good enough to win, but Logan was good enough too.”

Finishing behind Thorson and McIntosh was Shane Golobic of Fremont, California in fourth and Indiana driver Emerson Axsom rounding out the top five.

Saturday results

A Feature: 1. Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.; 2. Tanner Thorson, Broken Arrow; 3. Cannon McIntosh, Bixby; 4. Shane Golobic, Fremont, Calif.; 5. Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.; 6. Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas; 7. Michael Moles, Raisin City, Calif.; 8. Trey Marcham, New Castle; 9. Tim Buckwalter, Douglassville, Pa.; 10, Justin Grant, Ione, Calif

B Feature 1: 1. Chris Windom, Canton, Ill.; 2. Jade Avedisian, Clovis, Calif.; 3. Brent Crews, Denver, N.C.; 4. Zeb Wise, Angola, Ind.; 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, Ala.

B Feature 2: 1. Chase McDermand, Springfield, Ill.; 2. Trey Marcham, Newcastle; 3. Kyle Jones, Kennedale, Texas; 4. Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.; 5. Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee.

C Feature 1: 1. Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.; 2. Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.; 3. Jacob Denney, Galloway, Ohio.; 4. Steven Snyder, Jr., Rising Sun, Md.; 5. Bryant Wiedeman, Colby, Kan.

C Feature 2: 1. Donimic Gorden, Clovis, Calif.; 2. Clinton Boyles, Greenwood, Mo.;, 3. Kameron Key, Warrensburg, Mo.; 4. Daryn Pittman, Owasso; 5. Daison Pursley, Locust Grove.

D Feature 1: 1. Mariah Ede, Fresno, Calif.; 2. Cade Lewis, Bakersfield, Calif.; 3. Anton Hernandez, Arlington, Texas; 4. Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.; 5. Alex Sewell, Broken Arrow.

D Feature 2: 1. Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.; 2. Landon Brooks, Rio Oso, Calif.; 3. Corey Day, Clovis, Calif.; 4. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, N.C.; 5. Joe Worth, Saint Louis, Mo.

E Feature 1: 1. Michael Pickens, Auckland, New Zealand; 2. Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.; 3. Danny Stratton, Reading, Pa.; 4. Jake Andreotti, Castro Valley, Calif.; 5. Alex Bowman, Tucson, Ariz.

E Feature 2: 1. Cory Day, Clovis, Calif.; 2. Jerry Coons, Jr., Tucson, Ariz.; 3. Ethan Mitchell, Mooresville, N.C.; 4. Jake Neumann, New Berlin, Ill.; 5. Wesley Smith, Nixa, Mo.

F Feature 1: 1. Jeff Champagne, Westfield, Mass.; 2. Sam Hafertpe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas; 3. Mario Clouser, Chatham, Ill.; 4. Mitchell Davis, Auburn, Ill.; 5. Caden McCreary, Terrell, Texas.

F Feature 2: 1. Jef Sessums, Burleson, Texas; 2. Garnet Williamson, Columbus, Mo.; 3. Shane Cockrum, Benton, Ill.; 4. Logan Scherb, Decatur, Texas; 5. Donovan Peterson, Brookings, S.D.

G Feature 1: 1. Scott Evans, Rhome, Texas; 2. Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn.; 3. Nick Drake, Mooresville, N.C.; 4. Emilio Hoover, Broken Arrow; 5. Justin Peck, Monrovia, Ind.

G Feature 2: 1. Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.; 2. Josh Hawkins, Whitehouse, Texas; 3. Tanner Berryhill, Bixby; 4. Don Droud, Jr., Lincoln, Neb.; 5. Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind.

H Feature 1: 1. Troy Betts, Newark, Del.; 2. Justin Peck, Monrovia, Ind.; 3. Frankie Guerrini, Brownsburg, Ind.; 4. Kory Schudy, Battlefield, Mo.; 5. Nick Drake, Mooresville, N.C.

H Feature 2: 1. Tanner Berryhill, Bixby; 2. KJ Snow, Kingsburg, Calif.; 3. Joe Walker, Harrisonville Mo.; 4. Xavier Doney, Odessa, Mo.; 5, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind.

I Feature 1: 1. Nick Drake, Mooresville, N.C.; 2. Mike Veatch, Fenton, Ill.; 3. Brian Schwabauer, Hastings Neb.; 4. Weston Gotham, Collegeville, Texas; 5. Billy VanInwegen, Jr., Port Jarvis, N.Y.

I Feature 2: 1. Tyler Baran Wausau. Wis.; 2. AJ Hopkins, Brownsburg Ind.; 3, Austin Langenstein, Scranton, Pa.; 4. Bill Rose, Plainfield, Ind.; 5. Kris Carroll, Claremore.

J Feature 1: 1. C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.; 2, Weston Gotham, Coffeyville, Texas; 3, Brandon Waelti, Sun Prairie, Wis.; 4. Cody Beard, Saint Prairie, Wis.; 5. Kaleb Henry, Sacramaento, Calif.

J Feature 2: 1. Zach Blurton, Quinter, Kan.; 2. Harli White, Lindsay; 3. Austin Ervine, Henderson, N.Y.; 4. Angelo Cornet, Willows, Calif.; 5. David Budres, Janesville, Wis.

K Feature 1: 1. Gray Leadbetter, Morganton, N.C.; 2. Kaleb Henry, Sacramento, Calif.; 3. Billy Vainwegen, Jr., Port Jarvis, N,Y.; 4. Chet Gehrke, Sheperdsville, N.Y.; 5. Ryan Beckett, Ramona, S.D.

K Feature 2: 1. Isaac Chapple, Willow Branch, Ind.; 2 Zach Boden, Cambridge, Wis.; 3. Claud Estes III, Godley, Texas; 4. Keith Rauch, Denver, Colo.; 5. Carter Chevaller, Andover, M.N.

L Feature 1: 1. Logan Calderwood, Goodyear, Ariz.; 2. Jori Hughes, Redondo Beach, Calif.; 3. Cole Schroeder, Bozeman, Mont.; 4. Drew Rader, Findlay, Ohio; 5. John Klabonde, Fort Calhoun, Neb.

L Feature 2: 1. Keith Rauch, Denver, Colo.; 2, Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.; 3. Kris Carroll, Claremore; 4. Carter Chevalier, Andover, Minn.; 5. Kyle Beilman, Los Angeles, Calif.

M Feature 1: 1, Alex Vanderheiden Voort, Knoxville, Iowa; 2, John Klabonde, Fort Calhoun, Neb.; 3. Tadd Holliman, Murray, Neb.; 4. Robert Carson, Concord, Calif.; 5. Kyle Hammer, Clinton, Ill.

M Feature 2: Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.; 2. Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley, Calif.; 3. Kyle Bellman, Los Angeles, Calif.; 4. Kris Carroll, Claremore; 5. Carter Chevalier, Andover, Minn.

N Feature 1: 1, Justin Dickerson, Pittsboro, Ind.; 2. Taylor Kuehl, Cave Creek, Ariz.; 3. Keoni Texeira, Honolulu, Hawaii; 4. Conner Morrell, Bradenton, Fla.; 5. JD Black, Grain Valley, Mo.

N Feature 2: 1. Colby Scherb, Decatur, Texas; 2. Todd Bertrand, Danielson, Conn.; 3. Kris Carroll, Claremore; 4. Joshua Hanna, Tyler, Texas; 5. Ryder Laplante, Calera.

O Feature 1: 1. Tyler Shoemaker, Clinton, Ill.; 2. Frank Beck III, Parrish, Fla.; 3. Ashton Thompson, Salem, Ind.; 4. Mike. Bother, Frontenac, Kan.; 5. Ryan Powers, Fort Worth, Texas.

O Feature 2: 1. Jake Neal, Omaha, Neb.; 2. Ryder Laplante, Calera; 3. Ryan Padgett, Anadarko; 4. Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind,; 5 Adam Andretti, Brownsburg, Ind.