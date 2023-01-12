Sean McClelland looking to honor deceased car owner at Chili Bowl

Sean McClelland has been through plenty of highs and lows throughout 26 years of racing, but this past season has been exceptionally tough.

“It has been a pretty tough year. Anytime you lose your dad then you lose one of your closest best friends, it has been tough,” McClelland said as he stood by the midget he was getting ready for competition at the Chili Bowl at Expo Square's SageNet Center.

Mike McClelland, a popular Tulsa Speedway racer from the 1960s, died last April, and then car owner, David Stephenson, died in an industrial accident on Nov. 15.

A well-known engine builder, Stephenson owned DSO Racing Engines and was co-owner of D&E Supply. Stephenson also helped sponsor various Tulsa-area racing events.

McClelland drove a sprint car for Stephenson this past summer and is racing this week at the Chili Bowl minus his team owner.

“We ended up running good in the sprint car and won the championship (ASCS Sooner Region) and he knew that before he passed,” McClelland said of Stephenson. “And dad knew we were going to do well in the series. So that is refreshing to know they knew that.

“Mom still comes out. She misses dad, but she supports racing and comes out to watch Brian (Sean’s brother) race micros and watch me race. We travel a lot but she watches when we are close.

“Now we are out here at the Chili Bowl racing for David and are going to do the best we can for David.”

On Monday night, McClelland raced to a second-place heat finish, followed by a qualifier heat victory which put him into the 30-lap preliminary feature. McClelland picked up a 21st-place finish and will return to the track on Saturday afternoon in an effort to transfer his way into the main event.

“This will be the last Chili Bowl. We are done after this,” McClelland said. “We wanted to do it in memory of David. He loved coming here and racing in the Chili Bowl. This is his favorite week of the year.

“As far as other plans I don’t know. It is still up in the air.”

In memory of Stephenson, longtime friend and D & E co-owner Ernie Cothern is offering $5,000 on Saturday to the highest A-Feature finisher with a “Remember David” sticker on their car.

“Ernie is playing a big role in this,” McClelland said of Stephenson’s business partner. “He was a big part of this midget deal, too. He and David loved the Chili Bowl and Ernie wanted to race it this weekend and remember David.”

“We printed up 48 Memorial stickers and we got them on 48 different cars out here,” Cothern said. “The car that finishes the highest in the A main with the sticker on walks away with a $5,000 bonus check from D&E Supply to honor David Stephenson.

“David was well known in the racing community, one of the top engine builders in the part of the country, and he loved racing. We want to do this as a tribute to his past and help other drivers and teams go further in their career.”

What the future holds for McClelland’s Chili Bowl ride is uncertain.

“I am ready to retire at any point. I have won enough championships and races,” McClelland said, “That is up to his (David’s) wife as to what she wants to do. If she wants to race we may go racing again.”

Wednesday’s results

Heat winners: Daniel Whitley, Ferndale, Calif.; Ashton Torgerson, Medford, Ore.; Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.; Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio; Chad Boespflug, Lebanon, Ind.; Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.; Brent Crews, Denver, N.C.; Hayden Reinbold, Chandler, Ariz.; Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

Qualifier Race winners: Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.; Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.; Rico Abreu, St. Helena, Calif.; Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, Ala.

D Feature 1: 1. Tristan Lee, Biloxi, Miss.; 2. John Klabonde, Fort Calhoun, Neb.; 3. Mike Woodruff, Samantha, Kan.; 4. Ryder Laplante, Calera; 5. Ashton Thompson, Salem, Ind.

D Feature 2: 1. Billy Vanlnwegen, Jr., Port Jarvis, N.Y.; 2. Glenn Styres, Ohsweken, Ontario; 3. Jake Neal, Omaha, Neb.; 4. Wyatt Rotz, Spring Run, Pa.; 5. Kurt Morgan, Muskogee.

C Feature 1: 1. Carson Hocevar, Portage, Mich; 2. Brandon Waelti, Sun Prairie, Wis.; 3. Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, Ind,; 4. Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Sunnyvale, Texas; 5. Kaleb Henry, Sacramento, Calif.

C Feature 2: 1. Sammy Swindell, Germantown, Tenn.; 2. Tanner Berryhill, Bixby; 3. Steven Shebester, Mustang; 4. Tyler Baran, Tomahawk, Wis.; 5. Tony Gomes, Modesto, Calif.

B Feature 1: 1. Cory Day, Clovis, Calif.; 2. Travis Berryhill, Brownsburg, Ind.; 3. Ronnie Gardner, Corona, Calif.; 4. Landon Brooks, Rio Oso, Calif.; 5. Danny Wood, Norman.

B Feature 2: 1. Cade Lewis, Bakersfield, Calif.; 2. Kaden Honeycutt, Bridge City, Texas; 3. Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, Ariz.; 4. Daniel Whitley, Ferndale, Calif.; 5. Steven Shebester, Mustang.

A Feature: 1. Rico Abreu, St. Helens, Calif.; 2. Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.; 3. Brent Crews, Denver, N.C.; 4. Blake Hahn, Sapulpa; 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, Ala.; 6. Ricky Thornton, Jr., Chandler, Ariz.; 7. Taylor Reimer, Tulsa; 8. Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.; 9. Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.; 10. Trey Gropp, Edmond.