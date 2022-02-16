Sapulpa’s Andre Brown headlines Boxing on Black Wall Street event

Sapulpa native Andre Brown has his second professional bout during Friday’s Boxing on Black Wall Street boxing show at the Greenwood Cultural Center in downtown Tulsa.

Expected to fight at a couple of pounds beyond the welterweight limit of 147, the 6-foot-2 Brown is matched with a much more experienced opponent: Oklahoma City’s David Herrod, who in nine pro fights has a record of 7-1-1.

After having been an accomplished amateur, the 26-year-old Brown now is based in Tulsa, with Ronnie Warrior as his trainer, and is regarded as an interesting professional prospect. The Boxing on Wall Street show combines five professional fights with four amateur contests.

Tickets are available at ticketstorm.com. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the fights begin at 7 p.m.

Boxing on Wall Street

Greenwood Cultural Center

Friday, 7 p.m.

Welterweights: Andre Brown (Tulsa, 1-0) vs. David Herrod (7-1-1, Oklahoma City), four rounds.