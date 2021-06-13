Saint Francis Tulsa Tough: L39ION of Los Angeles finishes ascendant weekend with 3 omnium victories

At this time last year, Schneider was sipping champagne, not in the winner’s circle, but with older sister Samantha Schneider, a three time Women’s Pro 1/2 champion at Tulsa Tough. Following their toast to a Tulsa Tough lost to COVID-19, Sunday’s victories were even more special for the younger sister.

“Honestly, training the past few months, I thought of Tulsa every day,'' Schneider said. “This was a big goal for me and to be here with L39ION and watch the guys dominating as well is incredible.”

And dominate was all the L39ION guys did in the Men’s Pro 1. In his first time racing at Tulsa Tough, an emotional Tyler Williams finished first in Sunday’s race following a fourth-place result on Friday and a second-place result on Saturday. That was good enough to land him in second place in the omnium.

“I think this is the biggest win of my career for sure,” Tyler said. “It was a hard year for a lot of people, the last 16 to 18 months, so to really kick off coming back to real life like this with this team, I’m just proud and thankful to be a part of it.”

To cap L39ION of Los Angeles’ unparalleled feat, Cory Williams finished second in Sunday’s Men’s Pro 1. His first-place finish on Saturday and second-place finish on Friday helped win him the event omnium for the first time.