Saint Francis Tulsa Tough: L39ION of Los Angeles finishes ascendant weekend with 3 omnium victories

Flying through the streets of Saint Francis Tulsa Tough clad in their ocean and lava-colored kits, L39ION of Los Angeles was hard to miss this weekend.
Brothers Justin and Cory Williams’ squad finished its unstoppable ride through Tulsa’s annual three-day cycling event in grand fashion at Sunday’s River Parks criterium, taking the individual race titles and the omniums in the Men’s 1/2, Women’s Pro 1/2 and the Men’s Pro 1.
Battling sharp turns, blazing temperatures and a resurgent Cry Baby Hill, victory wasn’t easy for the team that dominated Tulsa’s criteriums like few if any before it, but Sunday’s races ended with champagne for L39ION of LA nonetheless.
Following a first-place finish in Friday’s Blue Dome District criterium, L39ION’s Ama Nsek dipped to 10th place after crashing during Saturday’s Arts District Criterium. Undeterred, he stormed back to finish first in Sunday’s Men's 1/2 and claimed the omnium title.
“This was a great course, very challenging, very hard,” Nsek said of the River Parks Criterium. “You had to know how to ride your bike to get through it.”
L39ION’s Skylar Schneider followed Nsek to the podium after winning Sunday’s Women’s Pro 1/2. She also finished atop the omnium standings after finishing Friday’s race in first and taking second place in Saturday’s contest.
At this time last year, Schneider was sipping champagne, not in the winner’s circle, but with older sister Samantha Schneider, a three time Women’s Pro 1/2 champion at Tulsa Tough. Following their toast to a Tulsa Tough lost to COVID-19, Sunday’s victories were even more special for the younger sister.
“Honestly, training the past few months, I thought of Tulsa every day,'' Schneider said. “This was a big goal for me and to be here with L39ION and watch the guys dominating as well is incredible.”
And dominate was all the L39ION guys did in the Men’s Pro 1. In his first time racing at Tulsa Tough, an emotional Tyler Williams finished first in Sunday’s race following a fourth-place result on Friday and a second-place result on Saturday. That was good enough to land him in second place in the omnium.
“I think this is the biggest win of my career for sure,” Tyler said. “It was a hard year for a lot of people, the last 16 to 18 months, so to really kick off coming back to real life like this with this team, I’m just proud and thankful to be a part of it.”
To cap L39ION of Los Angeles’ unparalleled feat, Cory Williams finished second in Sunday’s Men’s Pro 1. His first-place finish on Saturday and second-place finish on Friday helped win him the event omnium for the first time.
“I’ve always wanted to win this race overall,” Cory said. “I’ve grown up coming to this race and to win it overall is very special to me.”
As the rest of the Tulsa Tough field fought fruitlessly to unseat the weekend’s champions, Cry Baby Hill was back in full. The land flowing with beer and body odor hosted a rambunctious, Tiger King-themed party, taking life from the Netflix series about the incarcerated “Joe Exotic,” who owned a zoo in small town Wynnewood.
White mullets, drawn-on mustaches and tiger print were Sunday’s special attire, donned to mimic Joe Exotic’s unique style. And as usual, there were plenty of baby dolls amid a crowd wearing minimal clothing, creating a fascinating experience for visiting riders.
The hill’s tenants even tried to slow racers with muddy road spray, but it couldn’t hamper L39ION of LA. At the end of the day, Justin Williams, L39ION’s founder, top sprinter and the reigning criterium national champion from 2019 acknowledged it’s not ordinary for an entire team to have as much success as his bunch had in the return of Tulsa Tough.
“It’s been a hard road, it hasn’t been easy,” Justin said. “We’ve struggled to get to where we are… so to see these guys coming together, riding so well and sacrificing everything for each other, it doesn’t get better than this... the fact that it’s happening to us is a testament to the love and trust that we have in this family that we call L39ION."