 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RSU's Skalicky MIAA Cross Country Co-Athlete of Week
0 Comments

RSU's Skalicky MIAA Cross Country Co-Athlete of Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rogers State women's cross country runner Jillian Skalicky was named the MIAA Women's Cross Country Co-Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

The freshman from Bartlesville is the first runner in school history to receive the honor since RSU joined the MIAA in the summer of 2019.

Skalicky won the individual title at the Orville Rogers Opener in Dallas on Saturday, and led the Hillcats to a second-place team finish, just three points behind No. 24 Dallas Baptist.

In the 5k race, she finished with a new personal-best time of 18 minutes, 19.9 seconds.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NL West outlook: Where is the value?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News