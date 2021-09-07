RSU's Skalicky MIAA Cross Country Co-Athlete of Week

Rogers State women's cross country runner Jillian Skalicky was named the MIAA Women's Cross Country Co-Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
The freshman from Bartlesville is the first runner in school history to receive the honor since RSU joined the MIAA in the summer of 2019.
Skalicky won the individual title at the Orville Rogers Opener in Dallas on Saturday, and led the Hillcats to a second-place team finish, just three points behind No. 24 Dallas Baptist.
In the 5k race, she finished with a new personal-best time of 18 minutes, 19.9 seconds.
