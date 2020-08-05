The Route 66 Marathon, annually held with hundreds of runners on the streets of Tulsa, will have a different look this year.
The Tulsa organizers, in conjunction with counterparts who oversee the Oklahoma City National Memorial Marathon, have decided to turn the 26.2-mile runs into virtual events due to the global pandemic.
“It’s been an unprecedented time,” OKC race director Kari Watkins said during a combined Zoom meeting with reporters. “It’s something we’ve both worked through. We have two incredible races in Oklahoma.
“We’ve both worked through the tough decisions of what to do next and can we make a race that’s safe. While we’ve worked through the night and during the last couple of weeks, we’ve tried to make it happen. You saw the (recent) numbers with 1,100 new cases and 17 deaths. That makes it impossible to run these races.”
Tulsa’s original run was scheduled to happen on Nov. 21 and would have celebrated a 15th anniversary. The virtual run will be called the 14-and-a-half anniversary with a new 15-year celebration in 2021.
The Oklahoma City was originally schedule for April 26 but postponed to Oct. 4 due to Covid-19 concerns.
“It just seems like it’s an unsafe time at this point. We were super hopeful at the beginning, but we are going to move to virtual,” Tulsa Route 66 executive director Destiny Green said. “It was a huge strain on our resources for the city with the police department and medical with cases going through the roof and would everyone be able to handle that come November?”
Those signed up can take part in the virtual event and complete their distance during the race weekend (Nov. 21-22) and receive a $15 discount off next year’s registration. Registered participants can also donate their fee to Kicks for Kids, a marathon of the Williams Route 66 Marathon or defer their registration to 2021 or 2022. Registered participants have until Aug. 12 to make their selection.
“It’s not that we’re not running, it’s just that we’re not running together,” Watkins said. “We know (runners) have worked through all types of weather to train. The runners have been so patient and committed to these causes.
“If you just hang in there with us and trust us on this virtual run, it will be an incredible run. It will be different from being in front of the museum or in downtown Tulsa.”
Let's Talk Town Hall on "Back to School" Gallery: 2019 Williams Route 66 Marathon
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Marathon biker - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's full marathon first place runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A relay team crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Marathon runner - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Route 66 Marathon runner Eric McCray crosses the finish line Sunday. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's full marathon second place runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line — Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line Sunday at the Route 66 Marathon in downtown Tulsa. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's full marathon first place runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Runners raise their arms in celebration as they cross the finish line at the Route 66 Marathon on Sunday.
TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's full marathon first place runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's full marathon first place runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A relay team crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's full marathon first place runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Marathon runner - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Marathon runner - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Route 66 men’s half marathon winner Nathan Chamer crosses the finish line Sunday in downtown Tulsa. Chamer finished in a time of 1:09:34. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of Route 66 Marathon competitors cross the finish line together. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A spectator cheer on a family member r - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's full marathon first place runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Many runners in the Route 66 Marathon chose to wear costumes. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's full marathon second place runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Marathon runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
An athlete completes the race in memory of Joseph Warfield who passed away earlier this month - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A father and son cross the line together - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
An athlete completes the race in memory of Joseph Warfield who passed away earlier this month - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's full marathon first place runner (right) - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner is congratulate after crossing the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Women's half marathon second place finisher crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Holly Koester crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Men’s full marathon first place winner crosses the finish line — Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Marathon runners celebrate their accomplishment - Captured in Downtown Tulsa Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of spectators cheer on the runners - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Marathon runner - Captured in Downtown Tulsa Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner devices their medal after the race - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Men's full marathon first place winner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa W
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Men's full marathon first place winner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner is congratulate after crossing the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Daniel Griffiths and his daughter cheer on a family member - Captured in Downtown Tulsa Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Marathon runner - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner receives their medal - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Holly Koester crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner devices their medal after the race - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Men's full marathon first place winner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Men's full marathon first place winner crosses the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Teresa and Gary Killion celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary at the finish line .- Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A runner is congratulate after crossing the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Holly Koester crosses the finish line at the Route 66 Marathon on Sunday. TIM CAMPBELL/for the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
A group of runners cross the finish line - Captured in Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 24, 2019. TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World
TIM CAMPBELL
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
People watching the runners on at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Runners run the Williams Route 66 Marathon in on 15th street. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running on 15th street at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Runners run the Williams Route 66 Marathon in on 15th street. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Runners run the Williams Route 66 Marathon in on 15th street. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running on 15th street at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Couple renews vows at the Williams Route 66 Marathon in Downtown Tulsa. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running through Downtown Tulsa at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Couple renews vows at the Williams Route 66 Marathon in Downtown Tulsa. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Couple renews vows at the Williams Route 66 Marathon in Downtown Tulsa. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Confetti goes up at the start of the Williams Route 66 Marathon on Sunday. SARAH ELIZA/For the Tulsa World
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running and cheering on 15th street at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running and cheering on 15th street at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Participants cross the starting line during Sunday’s Williams Route 66 Marathon. SARAH ELIZA/For the Tulsa World
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Racers running and cheering on 15th street at the Williams Route 66 Marathon. November 24, 2019. SARAH ELIZA for Tulsa World.
Sarah Eliza
Route 66 Marathon
Debbie Cowan and her son, Dylan Cowan, cheer racers at the start of the Route 66 Marathon on Sunday. SARAH ELIZA/For the Tulsa World
Sarah Eliza
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW