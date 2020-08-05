Route 66 Marathon

The Route 66 Marathon, annually held with hundreds of runners on the streets of Tulsa, will have a different look this year.

The Tulsa organizers, in conjunction with counterparts who oversee the Oklahoma City National Memorial Marathon, have decided to turn the 26.2-mile runs into virtual events due to the global pandemic.

“It’s been an unprecedented time,” OKC race director Kari Watkins said during a combined Zoom meeting with reporters. “It’s something we’ve both worked through. We have two incredible races in Oklahoma.

“We’ve both worked through the tough decisions of what to do next and can we make a race that’s safe. While we’ve worked through the night and during the last couple of weeks, we’ve tried to make it happen. You saw the (recent) numbers with 1,100 new cases and 17 deaths. That makes it impossible to run these races.”

Tulsa’s original run was scheduled to happen on Nov. 21 and would have celebrated a 15th anniversary. The virtual run will be called the 14-and-a-half anniversary with a new 15-year celebration in 2021.

The Oklahoma City was originally schedule for April 26 but postponed to Oct. 4 due to Covid-19 concerns.

“It just seems like it’s an unsafe time at this point. We were super hopeful at the beginning, but we are going to move to virtual,” Tulsa Route 66 executive director Destiny Green said. “It was a huge strain on our resources for the city with the police department and medical with cases going through the roof and would everyone be able to handle that come November?”

Those signed up can take part in the virtual event and complete their distance during the race weekend (Nov. 21-22) and receive a $15 discount off next year’s registration. Registered participants can also donate their fee to Kicks for Kids, a marathon of the Williams Route 66 Marathon or defer their registration to 2021 or 2022. Registered participants have until Aug. 12 to make their selection.

“It’s not that we’re not running, it’s just that we’re not running together,” Watkins said. “We know (runners) have worked through all types of weather to train. The runners have been so patient and committed to these causes.

“If you just hang in there with us and trust us on this virtual run, it will be an incredible run. It will be different from being in front of the museum or in downtown Tulsa.”

