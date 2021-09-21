Rogers State men's soccer picks up two Player of the Week honors

Michael Turner and Declan Viljoen received GAC/MIAA Men's Soccer Weekly honors, the league announced on Tuesday.

A native of Romford, England, Turner was named Defender of the Week for the second time this season.

The senior led the No. 23 Hillcats to a 1-0-1 week anchoring a defense that surrendered only two goals and allowed a total of 11 shots on goal. In a 1-0 double-overtime win against UT Tyler, Turner made an excellent play in front of the goal to preserve the shutout.

Viljoen, a freshman from Auckland, New Zealand, earned his second Goalkeeper of the Week award as he continued his strong play in goal for the Hillcats.

On Thursday, he made five saves in the 1-1 draw at Oklahoma Christian. On Saturday, he registered his fourth shutout of the season as he collected three saves in the 1-0 double OT victory over UT Tyler.