Weatherford's Colten Jesse will miss PBR Unleash the Beast Tulsa event this weekend

Just one year ago, Colten Jesse was on top of the world.
The 24-year-old from Weatherford was ranked 14th in the Professional Bull Riders world standings and qualified for his third World Finals appearance after winning his first Unleash the Beast event in August.
That all changed when a hip injury put him on the sidelines. As a result, Jesse will not be able to compete at this weekend's PBR Express Ranches Classic Presented by Pit Boss at the BOK Center.
“I had repair to my hip,” Jesse said of his injury. “I had surgery at the end of January. It is usually about a six-month recovery. It is about time to get going, but I am giving my body some extra rest. I want to make sure I am 100% before I come back.
“I told a bunch of people probably the beginning of next year. I told them that to keep them off my back. I might make a few events before the finals and make the World finals. Who knows?”
The emotion of missing an event is even greater when it is in your own backyard.
“It is never easy sitting at home knowing all this is going on,” said Jesse, who said he plans to attend this weekend. “Any time I get to compete close to the house, it is a good time with support from friends and family.
“It will be good to see everybody. I miss them.”
Jesse hopes to continue on what was a breakthrough season before injury sent him home.
“I felt like I was overdue,” Jesse said of his accomplishments. “I finally got out of my own way, got my first win, I was riding good and was about top five in the world. That is when this hip injury made itself known.
“I started dealing with my hip about September and only rode about one or two bulls the second half of the season. I had a 90.25 at Guthrie. I hit 90 a couple more times with a high of 92. I look forward to coming back and making big rides.”
There is a bright side to having time off. Jesse is a singer-songwriter and used his time off to write and perform.
“I did not want to pursue it until I was done riding bulls,” Jesse said of his passion for music. “I played a song for a buddy and he put it on social media and it kind of blew up. I knew I would be down with this injury for some time and thought I would try it out. It is going so well I can’t just put it back down. I am grateful for that. I believe I can balance them side-by-side. It is paying the bills right now.”
Jesse has several songs on the Internet and recently played in Tulsa.
“I actually played about a month and a half ago at the Mercury Lounge,” Jesse said. “That was pretty cool. I played some in Arkansas, Texas and New Mexico.
“I have about five songs out on all your streaming platforms. I don’t know if they are any good, but I write them all. It is something I enjoy doing. Music kind of helps me get my thoughts out and understand my own self.”
Now, when Jesse returns to bull riding, his gear bag won’t be the only thing he brings to the arena.
“When I was healthy I would always have my gear bag, now it is a gear bag and guitar.”