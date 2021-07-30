Weatherford's Colten Jesse will miss PBR Unleash the Beast Tulsa event this weekend

Jesse hopes to continue on what was a breakthrough season before injury sent him home.

“I felt like I was overdue,” Jesse said of his accomplishments. “I finally got out of my own way, got my first win, I was riding good and was about top five in the world. That is when this hip injury made itself known.

“I started dealing with my hip about September and only rode about one or two bulls the second half of the season. I had a 90.25 at Guthrie. I hit 90 a couple more times with a high of 92. I look forward to coming back and making big rides.”

There is a bright side to having time off. Jesse is a singer-songwriter and used his time off to write and perform.

“I did not want to pursue it until I was done riding bulls,” Jesse said of his passion for music. “I played a song for a buddy and he put it on social media and it kind of blew up. I knew I would be down with this injury for some time and thought I would try it out. It is going so well I can’t just put it back down. I am grateful for that. I believe I can balance them side-by-side. It is paying the bills right now.”

Jesse has several songs on the Internet and recently played in Tulsa.