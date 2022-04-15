Venn Johns, the 'bull riding ninja' from American Ninja Warrior' looks to make PBR history this weekend in Tulsa

Bixby native Venn Johns will be hoping to make history when the PBR elite Unleash the Beast Tour brings the PBR Express Ranches Classic, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, to the BOK Center on Friday and Saturday.

Should Johns qualify for the 2022 PBR World Finals at age 47, he would become the oldest rider ever to qualify for the sport’s most prestigious event. Johns, who is currently ranked No. 74 in the world and 72.17 points outside of the top 35, could clinch his career-first berth to the PBR World Finals with a strong effort this weekend.

Johns earned his way to Tulsa by winning the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event at Dayton, Ohio in March.

“I won a PBR Velocity event and that gave me points and an invitation to this weekend,” said Johns, who is looking forward to riding in front of family and friends. “If I do well and get enough points I will be able to stay and keep going (to future events).

“I qualified for the tour last year but this is the first time I have qualified for Tulsa. It is pretty awesome to get to ride in front of the hometown crowd.

“I am 22 years into riding bulls and just happen to be the oldest guy in the PBR competing.”

Johns found his way into the sport of bull riding in a most unconventional way. In the mid-1990s Johns was a two-time All-American gymnast at the University of Oklahoma, and a junior national team member.

“I started out at OU in gymnastics and was an Olympic level All-American,” Johns said.

“I was in all the events and was an All-American two years in vault and floor. High bar was my favorite event.

“Back then you could not go to the Olympics and compete at the college level. I had to pick and came back home, gave up my scholarship and trained for the (1996) Olympics. I ended up not going to the (Olympic) trials and quitting gymnastics and moving on to the next chapter in my life.”

That next chapter turned out to be mixed martial arts.

“I studied with Dale ‘Apollo’ Cook and worked for him for seven or eight years and while I was there I picked up bull riding at 25.” Johns said of his career where he posted a 15-3 record as a professional MMA fighter and earned a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

“One day a guy came in wearing boots and jeans. He said he was a bull rider and told me what to do and where to get my equipment. The next time he came to class I was ready to go.

“I was not planning on professional bull riding. I just wanted to ride on weekends and have fun.”

However, the fun soon turned serious. Johns first rode at the PBR level in January 2005 in Louisville, Kentucky. He competed at various events and a handful of PBR events on a part-time basis. Johns even decided to compete as a bull rider internationally, winning the 2014 Honduran National Bull Riding Championship at 39 years old.

“I did American Ninja Warrior three times and they dubbed me the bull riding ninja.” recalled Johns. “I opened a gym here in town and now I am just focused on riding bulls.”

Johns sees his time as a gymnast as a plus when it comes to minimizing bull riding injuries.

“It is a strange transition, but if you think about body mechanics, air awareness, body awareness, falling and rolling it can help you getting off your bull,” Johns said. “That can help the longevity of your career and maintain health better. I try to ride good and dismount better if I can.”

Now Johns feels like he is at his best at the right time.

“This is my best year,” he said. “I have made more money and had more opportunities. It is bizarre that I am 47 and this is the best year of my bull riding career.”