Petri puts himself in contention with strong first day at PBR event

After the first round of the PBR Unleash the Beast event at the BOK Center on Saturday night, Boudreaux Cambpell of Crockett, Texas rode Cuttin Torch to an 8-second ride of 89 to top the leaderboard going into Sunday’s 1:45 p.m. finale.

Derek Kolbaba of Walla Walla, Washington, back from a recent injury, was second after a ride of 88.5 on G-Moves.

Jesse Petri of Palestine, Texas climbed aboard No. 1 classic-ranked Juju and went 8 seconds for a score of 88.25. That was good enough for third place.

“That was a pretty good bull, it felt really good,” the 23-year old Petri said. “I did not know he was the number one bull in the world in the (PBR) classic deal. I am probably riding the best I ever have.”

Petri is glad he did not know about the bull’s ranking before his ride. He says he does not like to overthink things.

“I try not to think about it for sure,” Petri said. “That is usually when I get myself in trouble, when I try and think about it too much. You just don’t think about it and do what my body knows how to do.”

Many times, riders prefer bulls that buck right or left, but Petri had no information on Juju and felt it did not matter.