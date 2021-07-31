Petri puts himself in contention with strong first day at PBR event

After the first round of the PBR Unleash the Beast event at the BOK Center on Saturday night, Boudreaux Cambpell of Crockett, Texas rode Cuttin Torch to an 8-second ride of 89 to top the leaderboard going into Sunday’s 1:45 p.m. finale.
Derek Kolbaba of Walla Walla, Washington, back from a recent injury, was second after a ride of 88.5 on G-Moves.
Jesse Petri of Palestine, Texas climbed aboard No. 1 classic-ranked Juju and went 8 seconds for a score of 88.25. That was good enough for third place.
“That was a pretty good bull, it felt really good,” the 23-year old Petri said. “I did not know he was the number one bull in the world in the (PBR) classic deal. I am probably riding the best I ever have.”
Petri is glad he did not know about the bull’s ranking before his ride. He says he does not like to overthink things.
“I try not to think about it for sure,” Petri said. “That is usually when I get myself in trouble, when I try and think about it too much. You just don’t think about it and do what my body knows how to do.”
Many times, riders prefer bulls that buck right or left, but Petri had no information on Juju and felt it did not matter.
“He went right, but I like to ride them either way,” Petri said of the bull’s movement out of the chute. “It did not matter to me. It is just the repetition of doing it so much. I do it so much, my body just kind of knows how to do it if I just let it do it.
“They all are going to buck really hard.”
Petri is having his career-best season. Last weekend he finished fourth with a 90-point ride and early this year recorded a third-place finish at Jacksonville, Florida and a victory at North Charleston.
“Last weekend I rode two in Cheyenne,” said Petri, who recorded rides of 90 and 82.5.
Petri came back out in the 15/15 Bucking Battle hoping to double up on his night, but was bucked off.
“I have to ride Solo of Cord McCoy’s in the 15/15,” Petri said ahead of his ride. “He is a wild bull and he is going to throw everything he’s got and I am just going to go up and ride it.”
Fortunately the 15/15 has no bearing on Sunday’s performance and Petri will be in good position for a high finish.
When the season winds down, the goal is to qualify for the World Finals and Petri should make it just fine. But there is run for improvement.
“I am not doing too bad, but not where I want to be,” said Petri, who is currently ranked 18th in the world. “In the World finals you can make up so much ground it does not matter where you are at. As long as we get a good spot going in I feel like it is just momentum.”
In the 15/15 Bucking Battle, top-ranked Jose Vitor Leme successfully rode No. 1-ranked Woopaa for the third time this season, earning him a $10,300 payout from a purse of $17,925. Leme turned in a score of 97.75, a PBR record.
Round 1 Leaders: 1. Broudreaux Campbell 89, 2. Derek Kolbaba 88.5, 3. Jesse Petri 88.25, 4. Joao Henrique Lucas 87.75, 5. Thiago Salgado 87.5, 6. Lucas Divino 86.75, 7. Marcelo Procopio Pereira 85.50, T8. Dener Barbosa 85, T8. Chase Dougherty 85, 10. Kaique Pacheco 83.50, 11. Paulo Ferreira Lima 81.50
15/15 Bucking Battle: 1. Jose Vitor Leme 97.75, 2. Cooper Davis 90.75