Hulbert rider looks for strong finish before retirement

Sidelined by injury for the past three months, 11-time Professional Bull Riders World Finals qualifier Ryan Dirteater of Hulbert was worried he would not be able to compete in this weekend's elite Unleash The Beast event at the BOK Center.
It was just three days before the PBR Express Ranches Classic presented by Bass Pro Shops was scheduled to begin that Dirteater informed officials he would enter competition.
“I was worried about it a little while and indecisive about it,” Dirteater recalled of the days leading up to the Tulsa event. “I kept working out and doing physical therapy at the Cherokee Nation clinic.
“I felt real good this week and got on some practice bulls and got one rode. I called the PBR and said, 'Put me in, I am ready to go.'
“I knew in my heart this is it. I only have 45 days left and I am going to hang it up. I am strong. My collarbone healed up and my body feels good. I just have to get in riding shape.”
Dirteater always looks forward to competing in Tulsa, and missing this one would have been heartbreaking. He is going to retire at the end of the season.
“It means the world to me,” Dirteater said. “I just want to give my home state crowd one more and end it on a good note. It is happy and a little bittersweet knowing it is my last time competing in my home state.”
Dirteater only lasted 3.07 seconds before being bucked off of Little Hott in round one action on Saturday. The Cherokee Kid will have a second chance to earn points on Sunday when he rides again in round two.
Competing in front of family and friends brings out the best in Dirteater. In 2019 he finished fourth here despite being injured in the final round. In 2018 he finished fifth and second in 2017.
“Something about competing here in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, I really feel like I am in the zone,” Dirteater said. “The crowd with all my family and friends and fans puts me on the edge and makes feel ready to go.”
Because of two bouts with injuries this year, Dirteater sits 33rd in points. Only the top 35 make it to the national finals. With a strong run in Tulsa and the final two events that follow, Dirteater hopes he can make his 10th straight finals.
“I will have to get my job done and stay on for eight seconds,” he said. “I am right there on the bubble. There are a lot of other guys that are on the bubble that want it just as bad as I do. I've just got to want it more.”
Dirteater has had his share of injuries over the past 11 years.
“I’ve broke my arm, my tricep, my finger, tore my ACL three times, MCL, PCL, and cracked my jaw. I have had a long list of injuries,” he recalled. “This sport is rough on a guy. You have to keep pushing forward. You get knocked off, you just get back up and try again.”
Despite his love for bull riding, Dirteater is looking forward to enjoying retirement.
“I am just going to enjoy my family and friends and do things I have been missing out on for over a decade now,” Dirteater said. “I will watch the Hulbert Riders play football and watch some wrestling tournaments. Going to do some family get-togethers and raise cattle on my ranch.”
A pair of Texans tied for top honors in round one on Saturday. Ezekiel Mitchell of Rockdale and former champion Cooper Davis of Jasper each made eight-second rides for identical scores of 89.
Round 1 results: T1. Ezekiel Mitchell 89, Cooper Davis 89; 3. Derek Kolbaba 87.75, 4. Kaique Pacheco 86.5, 5. Silvano Alves 85.25, 6, Cody Nance 85, 7, J.B. Mauney 83
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!