Hulbert rider looks for strong finish before retirement

Dirteater only lasted 3.07 seconds before being bucked off of Little Hott in round one action on Saturday. The Cherokee Kid will have a second chance to earn points on Sunday when he rides again in round two.

Competing in front of family and friends brings out the best in Dirteater. In 2019 he finished fourth here despite being injured in the final round. In 2018 he finished fifth and second in 2017.

“Something about competing here in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, I really feel like I am in the zone,” Dirteater said. “The crowd with all my family and friends and fans puts me on the edge and makes feel ready to go.”

Because of two bouts with injuries this year, Dirteater sits 33rd in points. Only the top 35 make it to the national finals. With a strong run in Tulsa and the final two events that follow, Dirteater hopes he can make his 10th straight finals.

“I will have to get my job done and stay on for eight seconds,” he said. “I am right there on the bubble. There are a lot of other guys that are on the bubble that want it just as bad as I do. I've just got to want it more.”

Dirteater has had his share of injuries over the past 11 years.