Hulbert native Wyatt Rogers has a goal of qualifying for the PBR World Finals that takes place in Fort Worth in May. A strong performance this weekend at the PBR Express Ranches Classic Presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, at the BOK Center, will go a long way toward that goal.

Rogers is currently ranked 35th in his first full season on the PBR Unleash the Beast Tour (UBT), and only the top 35 make the World Finals cut. Making 8-second rides on Friday and Saturday would improve Rogers ranking.

“The season is going good, I feel like I am riding good, Just not finishing where I have rode all my bulls on the weekend,” Rogers said of his season so far. “I am looking forward to doing that in my home state this weekend.

“I have definitely been on the go non-stop since November so it is nice to be home for a little bit and sleep in my own bed. I will have a lot of people in Tulsa. There will be a lot of noise there for sure. There will be a lot more added pressure.”

Rogers has been competing in PBR events since 2017, but this season is his first serious run for a World Finals berth.

“This is my first full season on the UBT,” Rogers said. “They had the Challenger Series this summer and the top five riders got to start the year in the UBT. I finished third.

“I made it there in 2021 and broke my leg in the second event. I made into the top 15 in the world last year and tore my knee up. This is the first year that I am healthy and riding full time.”

Last weekend in Sacramento Rogers completed one ride on day two after being bucked off on opening night.

“I went 81 points in the first round and bucked off my second round bull,” said Rogers who finished in 20th. “I will have to do better than that.”

The quality of bulls on the UBT is much tougher than what Rogers has experienced before.

“You never have an off day in this tour,” Rogers said. “In the other tours you kind of get a little easier competition bulls. These are the best 35 guys in the world, you don’t have an off day. The bulls are 100 percent tougher here.”

Rogers grew up in a rodeo family and looked up to former PBR competitor Ryan Dirteater who lived nearby.

“Ryan Dirteater is a huge mentor of mine.” Rogers said of his Hulbert neighbor. “He grew up going to my dads rodeo association so I have known him since he was 9 or 10 years old and I was 5.

“I got on my first sheep when I was two years old. I grew up in a small town and my dad competed in professional rodeo doing steer wrestling and team roping. I was meant to be a timed event guy, but fell in love with bull riding at a young age. It captured my heart and I knew that is what I wanted to do. This was the Ultimate goal since I was a kid watching this on TV and dreaming of it since I was four years old.”

This weekend it will be up to Rogers to just believe in himself.

“You just have to believe in yourself and trust the fundamentals and processes I have had my whole life,” he said.