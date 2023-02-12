When you are riding a bull named Tulsa Time, and you are riding it in Tulsa, it is only fitting that should come away with a win.

Eli Vastbinder of Statesville, North Carolina, did just that.

Vastbinder turned in a score of 90.5 in the championship round on Tulsa Time for a total score of 263.5 to win his first career PBR Unleash the Beast event Saturday at the PBR Express Ranches Classic Presented by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at the BOK Center.

“This is extremely special,” said Vastbinder who climbed 15 spots to 16th in the Unleash the Beast standings. “This is not easy. When you win one of these you join an elite group.

“I love Oklahoma. I don’t live here but I wish I did. Every time I come to Oklahoma it seems to work out in my favor.”

Vastbinder's first win capped a record weekend for the PBR in Tulsa. More than 9,400 fans on Saturday set a one-night record and a two-night total of 15,200 was also a record.

After taking the final-round lead Vastbinder had to wait out a final ride by defending Tulsa champion and current PBR points leader Jose Vitor Leme. Leme bucked off a bull named I’m Legit Too handing the win to Vastbinder. Kaique Pacheco ended up in second with a score of 256.25. Leme fell to fifth.

When Vastbinder was asked what bull he wanted in the championship round ride, he knew Tulsa Time was the one.

“I have been looking forward to getting on that bull and I figured why not in Tulsa,” said Vastbinder who was a perfect 3-for-3 for the weekend.

“I watched him go a couple of times and he looked like he would be good to ride. But he was a little bit tougher that I thought he would be. He usually goes to the right like he did tonight. But it seemed like he had a little bit more action to him, more kick, and was not as smooth as I thought he would be. He surprised me a little bit.”

Friday night Vastbinder took an early lead riding a bull named Lupua for a score of 85.25. Saturday in Round 2, Vastbinder rode Mike’s Magic for a score of 87.75.

With a winner's purse of $42,321, Vastbinder is glad he made the last-minute decision to come to Tulsa.

“I have a bruised tail bone and all week I had it in my mind that I was not going to have a chance to come here,” Vastbinder said. “I could not even sit down. I got toward the end of the week I realized I was not in a position to miss out on points and money. I loaded up and came here and fought through it.

“This helps in every way, my points, my bank and my wife.”

Friday winner Austin Richardson started the night with the points lead but failed to make an 8-second ride in Round 2 and again in the championship round and fell to seventh in the finish.

Championship Round

1. Eli Vastbinder, 263.50; 2. Kaique Pacheco, 256.25; 3. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 241.75; 4. Kyler Oliver, 181.25; 5. Jose Vitor Leme, 177; 6. Dener Barbosa, 172.50; 7. Austin Richardson, 89.75. 8. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 89; 9. Eduardo Aparecido, 88.25; 10. Joao Henrique Lucas, 88; 11. Afonso Quintino, 87.50; 12. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 86.50.