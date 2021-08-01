Campbell rides Oklahoma bull to title at PBR event at BOK Center

Campbell had never ridden Homegrown before Sunday, but knew a little about the bull.

“Homegrown is a really good bull,” Campbell said of the bull owned by Oklahomans Cord McCoy and Chad Reese. “I have never been on him before, but I have known him and seen him on this tour quite a bit.

“I knew he was going left and wanted me on his head a little bit, so I just stayed leaning back and it worked out good.

“I was expecting an 89- or 92-point ride. I hit the ground really hard.”

Campbell is currently ranked No. 6 and hopes this win might move him up to No. 5.

“I think now I am top-five,” he said. “I am slowly moving up every weekend.

“This is my second event win of the season so I look forward to keeping the ball rolling.”

Campbell has been involved with bull riding all his life and feels confident any time he climbs on the back of a bull.

“Confidence is key in this sport,” he said. “Once you get a lot of confidence and everything is rolling your way, it is just rolling with the punches.