Campbell rides Oklahoma bull to title at PBR event at BOK Center

Sitting in second place and the final rider in Sunday’s PBR Unleash the Beast championship round at the BOK Center, the title was Boudreaux Campbell’s for the taking.
All the Texan had to do was make one 8-second ride. Campbell climbed aboard an Oklahoma bull named Homegrown and did exactly that for a score of 90.5 and the victory.
The reigning PBR Rookie of the Year ended with a score 179.50 to beat 19-year old Thiago Salgado, who was hoping for his first win and watching in the wings after taking the lead with a score of 170.75 minutes earlier.
But Campbell stole the win at the last minute and pocketed $28,600 for his second victory of the season.
“Anytime you can get a PBR win under your belt, it is awesome,” said Campbell, who is from Crockett, Texas. “There are a great set of fans here in Tulsa and a great set of bulls. It was an awesome event.”
Campbell was coming off a second-place finish last week at Cheyenne, Wyoming and started the Tulsa event off Saturday with a top score of 89 on a bull named Cuttin Torch. In the second long round Sunday, Campbell was bucked off, but felt he still was in good position for the final round.
“I was sitting good still,” he said. “The more people that bucked off in the long round helped me out in the short round to get first pick in that draft.”
Campbell had never ridden Homegrown before Sunday, but knew a little about the bull.
“Homegrown is a really good bull,” Campbell said of the bull owned by Oklahomans Cord McCoy and Chad Reese. “I have never been on him before, but I have known him and seen him on this tour quite a bit.
“I knew he was going left and wanted me on his head a little bit, so I just stayed leaning back and it worked out good.
“I was expecting an 89- or 92-point ride. I hit the ground really hard.”
Campbell is currently ranked No. 6 and hopes this win might move him up to No. 5.
“I think now I am top-five,” he said. “I am slowly moving up every weekend.
“This is my second event win of the season so I look forward to keeping the ball rolling.”
Campbell has been involved with bull riding all his life and feels confident any time he climbs on the back of a bull.
“Confidence is key in this sport,” he said. “Once you get a lot of confidence and everything is rolling your way, it is just rolling with the punches.
“Any time I put my bull rope on a bull I am 100% sure I am going to ride him. If it does not work out, that is the way it goes.
“I have been around rodeo ever since I could crawl. I started riding bulls professionally when I was 18. I am 22 now. This is definitely a young man’s sport, so I am glad to do everything now while I can.”
Final Results
1. Boudreaux Campbell 179.50, 2. Thiago Salgado 170.75, 3. Derek Kolbaba 88.5, 4. Jesse Petri 88.25, 5. Joao Henrique Lucas 87.75, 6. Cody Jesus 87.75, 7. Ezekiel Mithell 87.50, 8. Lucas Divino 86.75, 9. Joao Richard Vieira 85.75, 10. Marcelo Procopio Pereira 85.50, 11. Dener Barbosa 85, 12. Chase Dougherty 85, 13. Kaique Pacheco 83.50, 14. Keyshawn Whitehorse 83, 15. Paulo Ferreira Lima 81.50.