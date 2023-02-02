J.B. Mauney is not used to have to qualify for the American Rodeo championship, the sport’s top competition, in order to compete.

Usually, the legendary bull rider is ranked among the top five, which would earn him an “automatic bid” to the championship round, rather than having to battle with all the rest of the cowboys for an “at-large” spot.

But after a year-plus of battling a debilitating groin injury that severely limited his ability to participate in bull-riding, Mauney didn’t ride enough to get ranked very high so he will be in Tulsa this weekend to compete in the American Rodeo Contender Tournament Regional Finals.

The action gets underway Friday morning at Ford Truck Arena at Expo Square and runs through Sunday. In each of eight different events (barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding), 12 competitors will be battling for one of four positions in the national finals, which takes place March 9-11 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with a chance to win a million dollars in prize money.

Only the qualifiers are eligible for the big payoff, not the top-ranked, already-in guys, so that’s one more reason for Mauney to embrace the challenge.

“I like it better this way, I get a shot at a million dollars,” said Mauney, considered one of the very best bull riders ever. “Every year I went, except for one, I was already in, so I’ve never had a shot at the million. There were a couple of times, and I messed that up, got bucked off in the qualifiers, but any time a man rides bulls for a living, and you get a chance at riding for million dollars, you better take it.”

Elite-level bull-riders of his caliber are not typically part of the field in Regional Final events like this. Another intriguing participant this weekend will be two-time PBR (Professional Bull Riders) world champion Jess Lockwood, who is also battling back from a litany of injuries.

Mauney has already won nearly $7.4 million throughout his 12-plus years on the pro rodeo circuit, more than any other bull rider. Over the course of his career, Mauney has won 32 career events (tied for the most ever), including two Touring Pro championships, two World Finals average titles and he’s had the highest-marked ride at the PBR World Finals six times.

He even successfully rode the legendary bull Bushwacker in Tulsa back in August 2013 — one of just three to ever stay on for the full eight seconds.

Mauney has competed in Tulsa numerous times over the years, but obviously that ride with Bushwacker during the PBR’s Built Ford Tough Series stands out as a highlight.

“I like Tulsa, I always felt like I had pretty good luck there,” Mauney said. “I rode Bushwacker there one year, but I try not to look at it like that. It’s just another bull-riding.”

Mauney has been through an ordeal with his groin injury. He originally got hurt back in December 2021 at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) when he got bucked off a bull and was hit in the head, knocking him out. While he was down, the bull dragged him and stepped on his right leg — and Mauney actually still finished the competition after that, riding eight more times.

“I didn’t know exactly what was wrong with it,” Mauney recalled of the initial groin injury. “I probably should have gotten an MRI on it when I got home, but moving around, it felt pretty good, I thought I was fine. In February of last year, I went out in Texas, and I was not okay. I got on a bull, rode him, and when I stepped off, I couldn’t walk. A couple of days later, I was in the doctor’s office and they did MRIs, x-rays, everything. They sent me to Philadelphia, they put a plate in up against my pelvis, re-attached everything I tore off my bone. They found a chunk of bone that was in my groin muscle. He said it’d been in there a long time. Evidently, I chipped something and the chip got in the muscle and over the years, it calcified and got bigger and bigger. They took it out.”

Following the surgery, Mauney did some physical therapy and after he was cleared, he participated in five rodeos before he injured it again.

“After MRIs, they said the muscle was tore almost completely in two,” Mauney said. “They gave me a steroid shot in it. I wasn’t supposed to get on for a couple of weeks, so I went out four days later to a rodeo in Arkansas and tore some more of it. I waited a while, got to feeling good again, went to Wichita Falls and Fort Worth, and in Fort Worth, I ripped the groin muscle in half. So I just had to sit around pretty much towards the end of last year. I probably could have come back at the end of the year, but there was no point, so I gave it until this year. I’m back at it and feel pretty good now.”

Mauney returned to action in Uvalde, Texas, Jan. 9-14, and is ready to move on from the awful experience. He realizes he probably made the injury worse by coming back too soon, but he’s okay with that.

“Any time you get on a bull, you’re going to get hurt, it’s whether you can push through it or not,” Mauney said. “I always had it in my head that no matter how bad I was hurting, I could still ride and there’s probably times I shouldn’t have, but... I always figured that I could live with trying but I can’t live with thinking, ‘What if?’ Like at the NFR, when I hurt the groin initially, it was the second round, I had to get on eight more bulls that week. A couple of people said, ‘Man, why don’t you just sit out?’ I said, ‘Well, I came here to ride on 10 bulls and I’m getting on 10 bulls.’

“If I can’t deal with pain, I don’t need to ride bulls, I guess.”

Mauney acknowledged that others have wondered why, at 36, he doesn’t retire, but he just isn’t ready to quit.

“I don’t know, I love riding bulls and I guess I’m not ready to give it up just yet,” he said. “There’s plenty of people who think I need to retire, that I don’t need to do all that, but you know, when I’m ready to retire, I’ll know it. When the adrenaline and the rush isn’t there, when it doesn’t light a fire under me, I’ll just stop.”