The BOK Center is rapidly becoming one of Dallas native Austin Richardson’s favorite places to ride bulls.

Richardson turned in a ride of 89.75 on Friday night to take the Round 1 lead at the PBR Express Ranches Classic Presented by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

After taking the early lead as the sixth rider out in the round of 40, Richardson then had to sweat out a ride of 89 by Rafael Henrique dos Santos and an 88.75 ride by last year's Tulsa winner and current PBR points leader Jose Vitor Leme which came on the final ride of the night.

“You cannot count on them to buck off, they did ride their bulls, and they put out as much effort as they could,” Richardson said of Leme and Santos. “I never doubt any of those guys to beat us. I just got lucky enough to squeeze by.”

Richardson, who finished third last year in Tulsa, successfully defended his opening night win from 2022.

“I was 94.75 points last year on Whoopa to win the round,” Richardson recalled of last year. “Two years in a row I won the first round and that is pretty cool. That is a memory I will never forget.

“Having a bull ride on the first day is always a confidence builder going into the next day. I just have to keep on doing what I am doing, have a clear mind, and have fun with it.”

Richardson rode a bull named Renegade and it was his first time on him.

“I heard of him for sure because he belongs to my good buddy in Austin, Texas and I was told he was a really good one and if I rode him it would be a lot of points, and it worked perfect,” Richardson said.

Riding a bull for the first time does not give Richardson cause for concern.

“You never make a plan riding bulls,” he said. “I just clear my mind and let my body take control and not try and think about it too much.”

Renegade did give Richardson cause for concern with his reaction out of the chute.

“When a bull comes out of the left hand chute he usually goes left right there,” Richardson said. “This bull kind of came out backwards and went right, then went back left. He finally found his spot going left and that was difficult because my mind was going a million different ways. I just stayed focused in the middle and it all worked out.

“It was all about balance and staying in the middle. I had to keep my feet down and chest out and finish the ride.”

Richardson now is focused on his Saturday Round 2 ride and will find out later in the evening who he draws.

“It is a random draw,” Richardson said. “We can study our bulls if we want but I usually don’t like to know what my bull does. There is no plan on riding these bulls, you just have to give it your all every time.”

Round 2 gets underway at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center.

Round 1

1. Austin Richardson, 89.75; 2. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 89; 3. Jose Vitor Leme, 88.75; 4 Afonso Quintino, 87.5; 5. Monolito de Souza Junior, 86.5; 6. Dener Barbosa, 86.25; 7. Braidy Randolph, 85.75; 8. Eli Vastbinder, 85.25; 9. Luciano De Castro, 84.25; 10. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 82.75; 11. Kaique Pacheco, 82.50; 12. Rafael Jose Brito, 82.50.