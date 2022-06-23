River Spirit fights feature a heavyweight tourney and two former OSU Cowboys

Friday’s Xtreme Fight Night show at the River Spirit Casino is headlined by a four-man heavyweight kickboxing tournament and includes the involvement of two former Oklahoma State wrestlers and the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

During an eight-fight program that begins at 7 p.m., Tulsa’s Haze Wilson, Darion Abbey (Rapid City, Iowa), Jefe Hodges (Atlanta) and Demoreo Dennis (Oklahoma City) are the participants in the heavyweight tournament. The semifinal match-ups pit Wilson against Abbey and Hodges against Dennis. Those winners clash in the final bout of the evening.

Another Tulsan — Michael Billups — squares up against San Antonio’s Tevin Laskey for the XFN’s bantamweight kickboxing title.

With Frank Mir working as a coach between rounds, Bella Mir makes her XFN debut in an MMA women’s bantamweight fight scheduled for three rounds. Her opponent is Jessica Link of Wichita, Kansas.

Former OSU Cowboys Nic Piccininni and Jacobe Smith also are featured in promoter Dale “Apollo” Cook’s XFN 381 show. In a three-round MMA bantamweight fight, Piccininni collides with Tulsa’s Shawn Gustafson. Smith, who hails from Muskogee, clashes with Oklahoma City’s Zachariah Kelley in a five-round welterweight bout.

Piccininni and Smith each take a 2-0 record into the Friday show.

Tickets are available at riverspirittulsa.com. XFN 381 is streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.