CATOOSA – Two extremely attractive heavyweight match-ups headline Saturday’s ESPN/Top Rank Boxing show at the Hard Rock Casino.

In the main event, world-ranked and unbeaten Jared Anderson of Toledo, Ohio, is matched with a Ukrainian veteran – 39-year-old Andriy Rudenko, who brings to Oklahoma a record of 35-6.

For the first time in his 17-year professional career, Rudenko competes on American soil.

“I dreamed of having a fight in the mecca of boxing – the USA,” Rudenko said during Thursday’s news conference.

While all of the Saturday fights are streamed live on ESPN+, Anderson-Rudenko and the Efe Ajagba-Zhan Kossobutskiy heavyweight clash are presented on ESPN at 9:30 p.m.

The 6-foot-6 and highly regarded Ajagba gets an interesting test as Kossobutskiy is 19-0 with 18 knockouts.

The 23-year-old Anderson is on track to ascend to a world championship level.

“I want to stay active and make my case that I am the present and future of the heavyweight division,” he said. “I respect what (Rudenko) has accomplished in the game . . . but he’s going to regret accepting this challenge.”

An additional heavyweight bout features Tulsa’s Jeremiah Milton, who is matched with Detroit’s Craig Lewis in a contest scheduled for eight rounds. Younger than Lewis by nine years, Milton is 10-0 and fights in the Tulsa market for the fifth time.

“Tulsa loves knockouts,” Milton said. “I’m ready to make a statement.”

Top Rank

ESPN boxing

Hard Rock Casino, Catoosa

* Saturday, 5:15 p.m. The entire show is streamed live on ESPN+, while ESPN’s presentation of the final two fights begins at 9:30 p.m.

* Tickets: tickets/hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

* Promoters: Bob Arum and Tony Holden.

Heavyweights: Jared Anderson (15-0, Toledo, Ohio) vs. Andriy Rudenko (35-6, Ukraine), 10 rounds.

Heavyweights: Efe Ajagba (17-1, Nigeria) vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, Kazakhstan), 10 rounds.

Featherweights: Bruce Carrington (8-0, Brooklyn, New York) vs. Angel Antonio Contreras (13-6-2, Mexico), 8 rounds.

Heavyweights: Jeremiah Milton (10-0, Tulsa) vs. Craig Lewis (15-6-1, Detroit), 8 rounds.

Middleweights: Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, Las Vegas) vs. Sona Akale (7-1, St. Paul, Minnesota), 6 rounds.

Lightweights: Abdullah Mason (9-0, Cleveland, Ohio) vs. Cesar Villarraga (10-7-1, Colombia), 6 rounds.

Welterweights: Ablaikhan Zhussupov (3-0, Kazakhstan) vs. Winston Campos (33-11-6, Nicaragua), 8 rounds.

Jr. welterweights: Charly Suarez (15-0, Philippines) vs. Yojan Vasquez (25-3, Dominican Republic), 10 rounds.

Heavyweights: Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, Uzbekistan) vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-2, Nigeria).