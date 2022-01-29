Representing GREENWOOD, Tulsa’s Jeremiah Milton scores a first-round knockout

“It was great. I felt the love,” Milton said. “I knew my city was behind me.”

The 27-year-old Milton attended Nathan Hale High School and for the last few months has resided and trained in Las Vegas. When asked how he would celebrate his Saturday success, Milton replied, “I’m definitely going to find myself a cheeseburger.”

Watching Milton-Long from a ringside seat was another Tony Holden-promoted Oklahoma heavyweight — Trey Lippe Morrison. Within the next year or so, a Milton-Lippe Morrison bout would be fascinating. If it were to happen in the Hard Rock theater, every seat would be sold.

Preceding the Milton bout was a middleweight contest matching Nico Ali Walsh (a grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali) and Jeremiah Yeager of Erie, Pennsylvania.

When the 21-year-old Ali Walsh made his professional debut at the Catoosa Hard Rock in August, rapper Flavor Flav was in attendance. Flav returned on Saturday and saw Ali Walsh prevail with a second-round KO.

“I think the main thing was staying calm, which I did,” Ali Walsh said. “Another thing was head movement and defense, which I felt like I did improve on.