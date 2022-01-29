Representing GREENWOOD, Tulsa’s Jeremiah Milton scores a first-round knockout

CATOOSA — In a contest that matched a big man (Dell Long of West Virginia) and a big athlete (Jeremiah Milton of Tulsa), the big athlete prevailed in an emphatic manner.
Improving to 4-0 in his developing career as a heavyweight, Milton scored a first-round knockout victory during Saturday’s ESPN/Top Rank boxing show at the Hard Rock Casino.
“(Long) is not on my level, so I needed to go out there and assert that,” Milton said. “I wanted to make sure the jab was dominant. I actually got to showcase my left hook a little bit. The referee did his thing and stopped it.”
The first damage was the result of a Milton left hook that dropped Long less than 30 seconds into the fight. Referee Gary Ritter stopped the bout at 1:37 of the opening round. At 288, Long was heavier than the 6-foot-4 Milton by 50 pounds.
“For the next fight, I may come in a little heavier,” Milton said. “Each fight, I’ve been going up a little bit in weight, but it’s all manageable.”
Milton wore purple trunks that he designed. Stitched on the front of the waistband: MILTON. On the back: GREENWOOD.
A sizable collection of Milton family members and friends made a lot of supportive noise.
“It was great. I felt the love,” Milton said. “I knew my city was behind me.”
The 27-year-old Milton attended Nathan Hale High School and for the last few months has resided and trained in Las Vegas. When asked how he would celebrate his Saturday success, Milton replied, “I’m definitely going to find myself a cheeseburger.”
Watching Milton-Long from a ringside seat was another Tony Holden-promoted Oklahoma heavyweight — Trey Lippe Morrison. Within the next year or so, a Milton-Lippe Morrison bout would be fascinating. If it were to happen in the Hard Rock theater, every seat would be sold.
Preceding the Milton bout was a middleweight contest matching Nico Ali Walsh (a grandson of the legendary Muhammad Ali) and Jeremiah Yeager of Erie, Pennsylvania.
When the 21-year-old Ali Walsh made his professional debut at the Catoosa Hard Rock in August, rapper Flavor Flav was in attendance. Flav returned on Saturday and saw Ali Walsh prevail with a second-round KO.
“I think the main thing was staying calm, which I did,” Ali Walsh said. “Another thing was head movement and defense, which I felt like I did improve on.
“I fought last month, so if I can make those small improvements in this such a short amount of time, (there’s no) telling what I can do in my next fight.”
Before Ali Walsh connected with a left-right-left combination that led to the stoppage, he did a few steps of the Ali Shuffle — the footwork made famous by his grandfather.
ESPN/Top Rank Boxing
Hard Rock Casino, Catoosa
Promoters: Bob Arum (Top Rank) in partnership with Tony Holden and Bryce Holden (Holden Productions).
Saturday’s results
Junior lightweights, WBC title eliminator: Robson Conceicao (17-1, Bahia, Brazil) defeated Xavier Martinez (17-1, Sacramento, California), unanimous decision, 10 rounds.
Junior lightweights: Giovanni Cabrera (19-0, Chicago) defeated Rene Tellez Giron (16-2, Queretaro, Mexico), unanimous decision, eight rounds.
Heavyweights: Jeremiah Milton (4-0, Tulsa) defeated Dell Long (7-10-2, Fairdale, West Virginia), KO, 1:37 first round.
Middleweights: Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, Las Vegas) defeated Jeremiah Yeager (1-2-1, Erie, Pennsylvania), KO, 2:39 second round.
Heavyweights: Stephen Shaw (16-0, St. Louis) defeated Joey Dawejko (21-10-4, Philadelphia), technical knockout, 1:04 eighth round.
Welterweights: Delante Johnson (2-0, Cleveland, Ohio) defeated Xavier Madrid (3-1, Albuquerque, New Mexico), unanimous decision, four rounds.
Women junior lightweights: Carla Torres (7-6, Cleveland, Ohio) defeated Pink Tyson (11-3, Brighton, England), majority decision, eight rounds.
Featherweights: Steven Brown (1-0, Leon, Mexico) vs. Bruce Carrington (Brooklyn, New York), 4 rounds.
Light heavyweights: Dante Benjamin (1-0, Cleveland, Ohio) defeated Herman Rendon (2-1, Odessa, Texas), KO, 2:05 first round.
Featherweights: Haven Brady (5-0, Albany, Georgia) defeated Diuhl Olguin (15-21-5, Guadalajara, Mexico), unanimous decision, six rounds.