Renowned Tulsa-area golf figures Buddy Phillips and Jerry Cozby have died, Golf Oklahoma reports.
In 1972-2012, Phillips was the head golf professional at Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge Country Club. He passed away on Friday at the age of 85.
The 79-year-old Cozby died on Sunday, according to Golf Oklahoma. For 41 years, he was the head professional at Bartlesville’s Hillcrest Country Club. In 1985, he was named the national PGA Professional of the Year. In 2016, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame.
Phillips’ son Tracy is a well-known local golf professional and instructor. Each of Cozby’s three sons – Cary, Craig and Chance – played golf at OU and each now has a career in the golf industry.
Cary Cozby today is the head pro at Southern Hills Country Club, and in 2016 he was voted the PGA Professional of the Year.
Golf Oklahoma quoted Kyle Flinton as having described Buddy Phillips and Jerry Cozby as “the godfathers of the club pros.”
“They did everything first class and always tried to elevate all their assistants,” said Flinton, formerly the head professional at Oklahoma City’s Quail Creek Golf and Country Club. “It speaks volumes about what Cary, Craig and Chance have done and what Tracy is doing. They are going to be sorely missed.”