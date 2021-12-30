Purdue outlasts Tennessee in OT to win Music City Bowl

Mitchell Fineran kicked a 39-yard field goal in overtime and Purdue finished off its best season since 2003 by overcoming a 14-point deficit and beating Tennessee 48-45 on Thursday in a record-setting Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.
Purdue (9-4) tied for the second-most wins in program history as only the 12th team in the Boilermakers' 134-year history to win nine games. They also won their fifth game away from home, something they hadn't done since 1943.
Tennessee (7-6) missed a chance to make Josh Heupel the first Vols coach to cap his debut season with a bowl win since Bill Battle won the 1971 Sugar Bowl. The Vols also snapped a four-game bowl victory streak with a loss that dropped the Southeastern Conference to 1-5 this bowl season.
This high-scoring game featured a flurry of big plays and points in the final five minutes only to see Purdue's defense make the deciding play.
On the first possession of overtime, Jamar Brown and Kieren Douglas stopped Vols running back Jaylen Wright short on fourth-and-goal at the 1. The stop was upheld on review for Wright's forward progress being stopped despite Wright reaching the ball over the goal line before the whistle without a knee touching the ground while laying on top of Douglas.
After Purdue ran three plays, Fineran sealed the victory with his fourth field goal of the game.
The end of regulation featured Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell throwing two of his five TD passes, starting with a pass Payne Durham took 62 yards after breaking a tackle in front of the Purdue bench.
Hendon Hooker threw two of his five TDs tying it up at 38 with a 13-yarder to Cedric Tillman on fourth-and-goal from the Purdue 13, then again at 45. The Vols had a final chance to win in regulation, but Chase McGrath's 56 yard field goal fell well short.
Tennessee finished with 639 yards total offense and Purdue had 623 in regulation — both bowl records before overtime. O'Connell easily set the mark with 534 yards passing, well above the 383 Mike Glennon had with N.C. State.
Purdue came in without All-America wide receiver David Bell, who's prepping for the NFL draft, and a receiving corps further thinned by injuries. Broc Thompson filled in with seven catches for a game-high 217 yards and two TDs.
The Boilermakers had a chance to keep this finish from being quite so exciting. But they settled for three field goals in the second quarter and only led 23-21 at halftime.
Hooker finished with 378 yards passing. Tillman had three touchdowns on seven receptions for 150 yards, and Jabari Small ran for 180 yards.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer anticipated getting a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head would be awful.
And yet, it was worse than he could have imagined.
Beamer got hit in the back of the head by the cooler before 4½ gallons of mayo cascaded over his face and down his shirt, capping the Gamecocks' celebration after their 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I got hammered in the back of the head from the cooler — and then came the mayo,” Beamer said. “I may have a concussion. It was awful."
He changed his shirt for the postgame news conference, but joked, "I still have mayo in my pockets.”
But, for Beamer, it was all worth it to cap the season with a bowl win.
Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina (7-6), which rebounded nicely after it lost 30-0 to Clemson in its regular-season finale on Nov. 27. Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score.
Bell, a sophomore tight end, got free for a 69-yard touchdown reception from converted wide receiver Dakereon Joyner and hauled in a 66-yard TD catch from former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland on South Carolina’s first two possessions. Juju McDowell added a 35-yard TD run in the second quarter as South Carolina averaged 11.6 yards per play while opening a 25-13 halftime lead.