Watch Now: Joaquin Rivas ready for FC Tulsa's busy home stretch after playing in World Cup qualifiers

Since late last season, Joaquin Rivas and Rodrigo da Costa have been going back-and-forth as FC Tulsa's all-time goals leader.

Both players are in their fourth season with Tulsa and have nearly the same number of appearances for the club.

Two weeks ago early in the home opener, da Costa took the goals lead, but that lasted only 38 minutes before Rivas scored.

"I love it," Rivas said. "We push each other, and honestly we play well together as well. Best of luck to him and best of luck to me.

"It's a friendly competition, but at the same time we're both very competitive as well But the most important thing is to get the three points (for a win)."

While Rivas was away playing for the El Salvador National Team last weekend, da Costa regained sole possession of the lead with his 26th goal in a 2-1 loss to Sacramento Republic FC.

Rivas, however, is back will be available to play for FC Tulsa (2-2-0, 6 points) when it hosts New York Red Bulls II (1-3-0, 3 points) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa also will welcome back defender Ronald Rodríguez, who along with Rivas also missed the past two matches after they were called up to the El Salvador National Team for its last three World Cup qualifiers.

"In general, it was a very good experience for me and Ronald," Rivas said. "Something as a kid you always wanted to play in, especially at Estadio Azteca [against Mexico], that's been one of my childhood dreams to play there. It was magnificent. I had never played in a stadium that big.

"Overall a great experience. Unfortunately the results didn't go our way, but we're hoping to keep fighting and stay positive for the next World Cup, we have four years to work on. I know a lot of people thought we were going to get last place in the group and it didn't happen."

After shuttling between the El Salvador National Team and FC Tulsa for the past year, Rivas is looking forward to a less hectic stretch and more enjoyable meals.

"I definitely get tired of the same food we eat (with the national team)," Rivas said. "It's healthy, but it's like I want something different.

"I'm a homebody and I get to see my girlfriend, so I'm happy to be back home with the guys. Just being at home, that's what I enjoy the most really."

Rivas returns in time for a busy stretch, as FC Tulsa will play three home matches in eight days. Tulsa is 2-0 at home this season and 0-2 on the road.

After hosting the Red Bulls II, FC Tulsa will face Tulsa Athletic in a U.S. Open Cup match Tuesday and then return to its USL Championship schedule against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on April 9.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.