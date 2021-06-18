USTA Tulsa Pro Championships heading into final rounds at Philcrest Hills Tennis Club

The match was a tall test for Aragone and Barrientos, who’s been as high as No. 71 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings in his career after competing at West Florida in college. The duo won the first set 7-6 after taking the tiebreaker 7-4, then dropped the second set 6-4 before bouncing back in the third set for a 10-7 victory. Aragone and Barrientos clinched a finals berth when the imposing 6-foot-8 Redlicki’s final return went wide right, eliciting a huge fist pump from Barrientos, who donned a flamboyant tie dye shirt during the contest.

“We’re happy to be in the finals,” Barrientos said. “The guys tomorrow are tough, these guys were tough today. We pulled it off and we’ll keep fighting to try to bring the title home.”

American Strong Kirchheimer and Cypriot-born Greek competitor Michail Pervolarakis faced an early deficit against Bulgarian Adrian Andreev and American partner Vasil Kirkov in the other semifinal match. Kirchheimer and Pervolarakis dropped the first set 6-2, but stormed back to take the final two sets 6-3 and 10-8 to clinch the match and a spot in Saturday’s finals.