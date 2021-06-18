USTA Tulsa Pro Championships heading into final rounds at Philcrest Hills Tennis Club

Following a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19, professional tennis has returned to Tulsa this week.
The USTA Tulsa Pro Championships began Monday at Philcrest Hills Tennis Club, with players competing for $25,000 in prize money and points on the American Tennis Professional Tour leaderboard. It’s considered an International Tennis Federation F6 Futures event, giving players a chance to improve their personal rankings and move up to higher competition.
“I think every match we get to play is special and important,” said Juan Cruz “JC” Aragone, who’s competing in his ninth event of 2021 at Philcrest Hills after a 2020 season lost to coronavirus. “I’m just happy to be able to compete another day.”
Philcrest Hills has hosted Futures events previously from 2014-19, and has regularly held a variety of USTA events since 1988. Attendance to the week’s matches is free, although the club is asking spectators to support the local Day Center for the Homeless by donating socks, shoes and toiletries.
Friday evening’s doubles semifinal action featured the American Aragone, a former three-time NCAA champion at Virginia and Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos, the tournament’s No. 2 seeded pair. The only seeded team remaining in the bracket, they were pitted against Americans Benjamin Kittay and Michael Redlicki.
The match was a tall test for Aragone and Barrientos, who’s been as high as No. 71 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings in his career after competing at West Florida in college. The duo won the first set 7-6 after taking the tiebreaker 7-4, then dropped the second set 6-4 before bouncing back in the third set for a 10-7 victory. Aragone and Barrientos clinched a finals berth when the imposing 6-foot-8 Redlicki’s final return went wide right, eliciting a huge fist pump from Barrientos, who donned a flamboyant tie dye shirt during the contest.
“We’re happy to be in the finals,” Barrientos said. “The guys tomorrow are tough, these guys were tough today. We pulled it off and we’ll keep fighting to try to bring the title home.”
American Strong Kirchheimer and Cypriot-born Greek competitor Michail Pervolarakis faced an early deficit against Bulgarian Adrian Andreev and American partner Vasil Kirkov in the other semifinal match. Kirchheimer and Pervolarakis dropped the first set 6-2, but stormed back to take the final two sets 6-3 and 10-8 to clinch the match and a spot in Saturday’s finals.
“The first set, not a lot went well, and then after that we started clicking a little bit and relaxed more into the match,” said Kirchheimer, Northwestern University’s all-time leader with 72 doubles victories. “We found our rhythm a little bit, so that was good.”
In singles action, four competitors remain and are slated to begin the semifinals at 9 a.m. on Saturday. None of the top eight seeds, which included Aragone at No. 3, are left standing.
Argentinian Genaro Alberto Olivieri will face American Sam Riffice on Court 5 after Riffice defeated No. 2 seed Jason Kubler in the second round. Nicolas Kicker, who defeated Aragone in the opening round, is slated to face Barrientos on Court 7. Sunday’s singles championship is tentatively scheduled for noon, though it’ll likely be adjusted due to an overwhelming projected heat index.
Kirchheimer and Pervolarakis will take on Aragone and Barrientos no earlier than 6 p.m. in Saturday’s doubles championship. They’re all first-timers at Philcrest Hills, looking to etch their names into its history in a single attempt. But regardless of the outcomes, they all expressed thankfulness simply to be competing again.
“During COVID… we were just practicing and trying to figure out what’s going to happen with the year, if we’re going to end up playing or not,” said Pervolarakis, who played his college tennis at Portland. “So it’s great to be back this year full-time, and I’m hoping we continue to do well.”