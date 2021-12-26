Thunder get home win over Pelicans, 117-112

In his third season with the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander passed James Harden on the Thunder's all-time scoring list. He scored eight points down the stretch when Oklahoma City was trying to close out the victory.

"What it really comes down to is me being aggressive whenever I get the opportunity," said Gilgeous-Alexander. "I saw a few things on how they were playing defense when I was on the bench. I just wanted to come back in and attack those things. But for sure, I want to assert myself."

Josh Hart had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pelicans. Garret Temple came off the bench to score 22 points, including 15 in the first half.

Oklahoma City grabbed a 17-3 lead just four minutes into the first quarter, scoring 15 straight points after Josh Hart gave the Pelicans their only advantage of the first three periods with an opening-minute 3-pointer. Oklahoma City held a 14-point edge, 32-18, at the end of the first quarter.