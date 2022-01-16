Thorson turns back Bell late Saturday for first Chili Bowl title

Nevada native Tanner Thorson turned back Christopher Bell of Norman to become the 22nd winner of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals late Saturday night/early Sunday morning inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square.
“This is the race that I want to win the most,” Thorson said in victory lane. “This definitely puts a check on my list of tracks I want to win at.”
Thorson won after battling with three-time Chili Bowl champion Bell throughout the 55-lap race.
Starting on the pole, Bell jumped out to the early lead, with Thorson right behind. On lap 16, Thorson pulled inside of Bell only to have a caution flag force a restart. Bell continued to keep Thorson behind him with the yellow flag waving again on lap 35. Following the restart, Bell moved up high and Thorson powered inside of Bell on lap 38 to take the lead.
“I just knew it was getting late in the race,” Thorson said. “They came over the radio and said how many laps were down. I knew I had to break Bell’s momentum a little bit. If not, it was going to be hard to beat him. I knew I needed to get going.”
After a lap 49 restart, Bell threw a slider on Thorson in turn one but Thorson crossed him back over down the backstretch. Bell made one final attempt to drive around Thorson with four laps to go, but lost momentum in turn four and Thorson pulled away for the win.
Bell finished second for the second time in three years after leading 37 laps. Two-time Chili Bowl winner Rico Abreu was third.
Two-time defending champion Kyle Larson was not able to break into the top five, settling for a sixth-place finish.
“Tonight I feel like I probably lost the race because Tanner was in second and searched around a little better than I did,” Bell said. “The beginning of the race was extremely stressful when the track was really wet, we caught lapped traffic. Tanner was inside me four or five times and I didn’t want to get off the bottom.
“I was relieved when the yellow came out and we got out of traffic. The thought came across my mind to start trying to pick up the middle off of (turn) four and Tanner beat me to it.”
After coming from 10th place to win the second B Feature, Kaylee Bryson of Muskogee became the first female to start a Chili Bowl finale. Bryson started 12th and finished 18th.
Chili Bowl results
A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 19T-Tanner Thorson[2]; 2. 71W-Christopher Bell[1]; 3. 97-Rico Abreu[3]; 4. 67-Michael Kofoid[5]; 5. 98-Tanner Carrick[6]; 6. 01-Kyle Larson[7]; 7. 55V-CJ Leary[16]; 8. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]; 9. 47S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[10]; 10. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[13]; 11. 7C-Tyler Courtney[9]; 12. 52-Blake Hahn[14]; 13. 17W-Shane Golobic[18]; 14. 89-Chris Windom[17]; 15. 97W-Zeb Wise[11]; 16. 2J-Justin Grant[4]; 17. 47Z-Corey Day[20]; 18. 71K-Kaylee Bryson[12]; 19. 29-Tim Buckwalter[21]; 20. 8J-Jonathan Beason[24]; 21. 27W-Colby Copeland[15]; 22. 81X-Dillon Welch[22]; 23. (DNF) 87-Chase Johnson[19]; 24. (DNF) 21H-Brady Bacon[23]
B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 97W-Zeb Wise[1]; 2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[8]; 3. 27W-Colby Copeland[5]; 4. 89-Chris Windom[3]; 5. 87-Chase Johnson[2]; 6. 29-Tim Buckwalter[4]; 7. 21H-Brady Bacon[9]; 8. 72J-Sam Johnson[6]; 9. 27B-Jake Bubak[13]; 10. 2D-Matt Sherrell[14].
B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 71K-Kaylee Bryson[10]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 55V-CJ Leary[1]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 5. 47Z-Corey Day[17]; 6. 81X-Dillon Welch[11]; 7. 8J-Jonathan Beason[15]; 8. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman[3]; 9. 19S-Kasey Kahne[13]; 10. 32T-Trey Marcham[18].