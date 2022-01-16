Thorson turns back Bell late Saturday for first Chili Bowl title

Nevada native Tanner Thorson turned back Christopher Bell of Norman to become the 22nd winner of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals late Saturday night/early Sunday morning inside the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

“This is the race that I want to win the most,” Thorson said in victory lane. “This definitely puts a check on my list of tracks I want to win at.”

Thorson won after battling with three-time Chili Bowl champion Bell throughout the 55-lap race.

Starting on the pole, Bell jumped out to the early lead, with Thorson right behind. On lap 16, Thorson pulled inside of Bell only to have a caution flag force a restart. Bell continued to keep Thorson behind him with the yellow flag waving again on lap 35. Following the restart, Bell moved up high and Thorson powered inside of Bell on lap 38 to take the lead.

“I just knew it was getting late in the race,” Thorson said. “They came over the radio and said how many laps were down. I knew I had to break Bell’s momentum a little bit. If not, it was going to be hard to beat him. I knew I needed to get going.”