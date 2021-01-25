Southern Hills new host of 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship is coming to Southern Hills, the PGA of America announced Monday.

The event will be held May 16-22.

The announcement comes two weeks after the PGA of America announced that Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would be stripped of hosting the 2022 PGA Championship following the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

It is the fifth time Southern Hills has hosted a PGA Championship, the last time coming in 2007 when Tiger Woods won.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Hills has been scheduled to host the 2030 PGA Championship as well as the Senior PGA Championship in late May.

Two weeks ago, World columnist Bill Haisten wrote that moving the 2022 PGA to Southern Hills would be an easy choice.

In addition to major championships, Southern Hills has hosted two Tour Championships (1995, 1996).

Photo gallery: Remembering when Tiger Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Tulsa's Southern Hills