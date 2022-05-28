Shorthanded FC Tulsa takes early lead but falls on the road again

The difficulties on the road continue for FC Tulsa.

Tulsa took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Brian Brown, but Cameron Lancaster scored twice for Louisville City FC and the home side added two more to take a 4-1 victory at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, sending FC Tulsa to another loss away from ONEOK Field.

Tulsa (4-8-0), is now 1-6 in its past seven contests overall and sits ninth in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference. FC Tulsa hasn’t won an away game since last Sept. 3, a span of 11 outings (0-8-3), including all six road matches this season.

“There’s definitely something to it, I think just in terms of overall team energy, team spirit,” said coach Michael Nsien of the problems on the road. “We continue to try to make moments away from home, that we’re building and bonding and trying to get to know each other better.”

As for the overall rough stretch that the team appears mired in, Nsien had believed things might turn out differently this time, particularly because the first half appeared so promising.

“It’s disappointing because the training this week was good, the team spirit was good and in the first half, we were well-organized and disciplined, so to finish the game at 4-1 was disappointing,” Nsien said. “I think a lot of the errors we’re making are manageable. They’re individual, they’re communication, they’re basic, so I think if we could tighten those things up, we could improve drastically.”

Louisville (8-2-3), which had lost its previous two contests, moves to the top of the Eastern Conference standings with the victory, holding the best overall mark in the league. It held an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal for the match.

Tulsa was missing a number of regular contributors after several players tested positive for COVID-19 last week, leading to the cancellation of their home game against Hartford on May 21. But even without players like Rodrigo da Costa, Joaquin Rivas and Lebo Meloto, Nsien refused to cite the depleted lineup as a factor in the defeat.

“We don’t want to make excuses about it, we try to put the best players available on the field,” Nsien said. “We have to learn from this experience and then the players, when they’re available, have to come back and compete, and show why they should be in the 11 (on the field).”

Tulsa got on the scoreboard first in the 34th minute on Brown’s second goal of the season. After goalkeeper Sean Lewis boomed a punt beyond midfield, it was flicked forward by a header from J.J. Williams right to Brown. He raced into the box, fighting off a Louisville defender, and fired a low shot from 15 yards out, just inside the left post.

Lancaster tied it for Louisville on a penalty kick in third minute of first-half stoppage time, after Tulsa’s Johnny Fenwick took down LouCity’s Brian Ownby in the box. Lancaster then stepped to the dot and his shot low to the right side squeezed through the hands of Lewis, who dove the right way but just couldn’t hold onto the ball.

“There’s a lot to take from the first half. Outside of their penalty kick, I think we just made a mistake there, just a lack of communication between our players and just kind of left the door open for them at the end of the half. I think if we go into the half at 1-0, we get to tighten things up and organize again, we give ourselves an opportunity in the second half. A little disappointing to concede right there at the end, and I felt like we gave them a lot of momentum in the second half because of that," Nsien said. “Instead of being kind of pumped, we were a little deflated at halftime.”

Lancaster then gave Louisville the lead for good just eight minutes into the second half, on a shot from seven yards out after he received a nice pass from Amadou Dia on the left wing.

Louisville made it 3-1 just 12 minutes later when Ownby’s pass from the right wing into the middle found Jorge Gonzales, who slid into the box for a re-direct from five yards out that Lewis got a piece of, then ricocheted off Tulsa defender Abuchi Obinwa and in for an own goal.

Wilson Harris capped off the scoring for Louisville with his league-leading seventh of the season in the third minute of stoppage time, just before the final whistle.

While there were some positive moments, especially early on, the end result was disappointing.

“I would say the start was great,” Nsien said. “The mentality was very good starting the game, and I think we were able to balance the play to the middle of the field and sometimes in their half, but it’s having that discipline for 90 minutes. That’s the way the game is played. You can’t do it for 40 minutes or 38 minutes, it has to be done for 90-plus.”

LOUISVILLE CITY FC 4, FC TULSA 1

Tulsa;1;0;--;1

Louisville;1;3;--;4

Goals: Tulsa, Brown 2 (Williams) 34’; LC, Lancaster 1 (PK) 45+3’, Lancaster 2 (Dia) 53’, own goal (Obinwa) 65’, Harris 7 (Mushagalusa) 90+3’. Shots: Tulsa 10, Louisville 14. Saves: Tulsa, Lewis 5; LC, Morton 2. Fouls: Tulsa 17, Louisville 14. Yellow cards: Tulsa, Williams, Fenwick, Brown; LC, Asensi, Lancaster. A: 9,326.