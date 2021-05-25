Senior PGA at Southern Hills: First- and second-round tee times

Bernhard Langer is the most successful player on the Champions Tour, having won a record 11 senior major championships.
A 63-year-old from Germany whose PGA Tour career included two Masters wins, Langer is in the field for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where he will tee off from the 10th hole at 2:04 p.m. Thursday along with Scott Parel and Rich Beem.
In the early groups, fan favorite John Daly will have a start time of 8:05 a.m. from the first hole. Daly will be paired with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scott McCarron.
The well-known trio of Vijay Singh, Mike Weir and David Toms tees off 22 minutes later, followed by Tom Lehman, Cary Cozby and Jay Haas. Lehman has been player of the year on all three PGA Tours including the Champions Tour, and Cozby is Southern Hills' director of golf.
Edmond resident Scott Verplank will tee from the 10th hole at 8:43 a.m. with Corey Pavin and Duffy Waldorf. In the afternoon, defending champion Ken Tanigawa is paired with Colin Montgomerie and Jim Furyk at 1:20 p.m. from the 10th hole.
At 1:53 p.m., also from the 10th hole, South Africa natives Ernie Els and Retief Goosen will tee off with Steve Stricker.
Round 1 (Thursday)
First hole
7:10 a.m.: Micah Rudosky, Dudley Hart, Mark R. Brown
7:21 a.m.: Paul Stankowski, Doug Barron, Bob May
7:32 a.m.: Woody Austin, Jeff Hart, Jerry Pate
7:43 a.m.: Wes Short Jr., Gus Ulrich, Brett Quigley
7:54 a.m.: Chris DiMarco, Scott Hebert, Robert Karlsson
8:05 a.m.: Miguel Angel Jimenez, Scott McCarron, John Daly
8:16 a.m.: Shaun Micheel, Alex Cejka, Mark O'Meara
8:27 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, David Toms
8:38 a.m.: Tom Lehman, Cary Cozby, Jay Haas
8:49 a.m.: Mark Brooks, Lee Janzen, Jarmo Sandelin
9 a.m.: Dan Olsen, Dick Mast, Steve Pate
9:11 a.m.: David Quinn, Jean-Francois Remesy, Rafael Gomez
9:22 a.m.: Barry Cheesman, David Morland IV, Robin Byrd
12:30 p.m.: Willie Wood, James Deiters, Cameron Beckman
12:41 p.m.: Kenny Perry, Craig Bowden, Jim McGovern
12:52 p.m.: Walt Chapman, Chris Williams, Joe Durant
1:03 p.m.: Tom Byrum, Neil Thompson, Stephen Ames
1:14 p.m.: Paul Eales, Stuart Smith, Jerry Smith
1:25 p.m.: Michael Allen, Todd Hamilton, Steve Jones
1:36 p.m.: Tim Herron, Bob Estes, Paul Broadhurst
1:47 p.m.: Marco Dawson, Scott Hoch, David Frost
1:58 p.m.: Frank Bensel Sr., Hiroo Okama, Jeff Sluman
2:09 p.m.: Henrik Simonsen, Ken Green, Phillip Price
2:20 p.m.: Kent Jones, Dale Abraham, Glen Day
2:31 p.m.: Russ Cochran, Alan Morin, Clark Dennis
2:42 p.m.: Paul Streeter, Mike Fergin, Billy Mayfair
10th hole
7:15 a.m.: Frank Esposito Jr., Kirk Triplett, Carlos Franco
7:26 a.m.: Shane Bertsch, Jeff Whitfield, Brandt Jobe
7:37 a.m.: Gene Sauers, Chad Sorensen, Markus Brier
7:48 a.m.: Joakim Haeggman, Dave McNabb, Tim Petrovic
7:59 a.m.: Tom Kite, Steve Flesch, Tommy Armour III
8:10 a.m.: Olin Browne, John Huston, Tom Pernice Jr.
8:21 a.m.: Fred Funk, Larry Mize, Barry Lane
8:32 a.m.: Jim Carter, Miguel Angel Martin, Charlie Bolling
8:43 a.m.: Corey Pavin, Duffy Waldorf, Scott Verplank
8:54 a.m.: Jose Manuel Carriles, Omar Uresti, Mike Goodes
9:05 a.m.: Esteban Toledo, David Shacklady, Chad Proehl
9:16 a.m.: Peter Fowler, Paul Claxton, Bill Breen
9:27 a.m.: Mark Tomedolskey, John Riegger, Joey Sindelar
12:25 p.m.: David McKenzie, Bob Sowards, Jeff Maggert
12:36 p.m.: Matt Gogel, Brad Burns, Jef Schmid
12:47 p.m.: Frank Lickliter II, Jeff Roth, Ken Duke
12:58 p.m.: Stephen Leaney, Thongchai Jaidee, Mark Mielke
1:09 p.m.: Rod Pampling, John Pillar, John Senden
1:20 p.m.: Ken Tanigawa, Colin Montgomerie, Jim Furyk
1:31 p.m.: Jerry Kelly, Paul Goydos, Darren Clarke
1:42 p.m.: Paul McGinley, Billy Andrade, Rocco Mediate
1:53 p.m.: Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Retief Goosen
2:04 p.m.: Scott Parel, Bernhard Langer, Rich Beem
2:15 p.m.: K.J. Choi, Chris Starkjohann, Dicky Pride
2:26 p.m.: Ron Beurmann, Jim Schuman, Scott Dunlap
2:37 p.m.: Mauricio Molina, Keith Kulzer, Tim Gillis
Round 2 (Friday)
First hole
7:10 a.m.: David McKenzie, Bob Sowards, Jeff Maggert
7:21 a.m.: Matt Gogel, Brad Burns, Jef Schmid
7:32 a.m.: Frank Lickliter II, Jeff Roth, Ken Duke
7:43 a.m. Stephen Leaney, Thongchai Jaidee, Mark Mielke
7:54 a.m.: Rod Pampling, John Pillar, John Senden
8:05 a.m.: Ken Tanigawa, Colin Montgomerie, Jim Furyk
8:16 a.m.: Jerry Kelly, Paul Goydos, Darren Clarke
8:27 a.m.: Paul McGinley, Billy Andrade, Rocco Mediate
8:38 a.m.: Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Retief Goosen
8:49 a.m.: Scott Parel, Bernhard Langer, Rich Beem
9 a.m.: K.J. Choi, Chris Starkjohann, Dicky Pride
9:11 a.m.: Ron Beurmann, Jim Schuman, Scott Dunlap
9:22 a.m.: Mauricio Molina, Keith Kulzer, Tim Gillis
12:30 p.m.: Frank Esposito Jr., Kirk Triplett, Carlos Franco
12:41 p.m.: Shane Bertsch, Jeff Whitfield, Brandt Jobe
12:52 p.m.: Gene Sauers, Chad Sorensen, Markus Brier
1:03 p.m.: Joakim Haeggman, Dave McNabb, Tim Petrovic
1:14 p.m.: Tom Kite, Steve Flesch, Tommy Armour III
1:25 p.m.: Olin Browne, John Huston, Tom Pernice Jr.
1:36 p.m.: Fred Funk, Larry Mize, Barry Lane
1:47 p.m.: Jim Carter, Miguel Angel Martin, Charlie Bolling
1:58 p.m.: Corey Pavin, Duffy Waldorf, Scott Verplank
2:09 p.m.: Jose Manuel Carriles, Omar Uresti, Mike Goodes
2:20 p.m.: Esteban Toledo, David Shacklady, Chad Proehl
2:31 p.m.: Peter Fowler, Paul Claxton, Bill Breen
2:42 p.m.: Mark Tomedolskey, John Riegger, Joey Sindelar
10th hole
7:15 a.m.: Willie Wood, James Deiters, Cameron Beckman
7:26 a.m.: Kenny Perry, Craig Bowden, Jim McGovern
7:37 a.m.: Walt Chapman, Chris Williams, Joe Durant
7:48 a.m.: Tom Byrum, Neil Thompson, Stephen Ames
7:59 a.m.: Paul Eales, Stuart Smith, Jerry Smith
8:10 a.m.: Michael Allen, Todd Hamilton, Steve Jones
8:21 a.m.: Tim Herron, Bob Estes, Paul Broadhurst
8:32 a.m.: Marco Dawson, Scott Hoch, David Frost
8:43 a.m.: Frank Bensel Sr., Hiroo Okama, Jeff Sluman
8:54 a.m.: Henrik Simonsen, Ken Green, Phillip Price
9:05 a.m.: Kent Jones, Dale Abraham, Glen Day
9:16 a.m.: Russ Cochran, Alan Morin, Clark Dennis
9:27 a.m.: Paul Streeter, Mike Fergin, Billy Mayfair
12:25 p.m.: Micah Rudosky, Dudley Hart, Mark R. Brown
12:36 p.m. Paul Stankowski, Doug Barron, Bob May
12:47 p.m. Woody Austin, Jeff Hart, Jerry Pate
12:58 p.m.: Wes Short Jr., Gus Ulrich, Brett Quigley
1:09 p.m.: Chris DiMarco, Scott Hebert, Robert Karlsson
1:20 p.m.: Miguel Angel Jimenez, Scott McCarron, John Daly
1:31 p.m.: Shaun Micheel, Alex Cejka, Mark O'Meara
1:42 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Mike Weir, David Toms