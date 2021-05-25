Senior PGA at Southern Hills: First- and second-round tee times

Bernhard Langer is the most successful player on the Champions Tour, having won a record 11 senior major championships.

A 63-year-old from Germany whose PGA Tour career included two Masters wins, Langer is in the field for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where he will tee off from the 10th hole at 2:04 p.m. Thursday along with Scott Parel and Rich Beem.

In the early groups, fan favorite John Daly will have a start time of 8:05 a.m. from the first hole. Daly will be paired with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Scott McCarron.

The well-known trio of Vijay Singh, Mike Weir and David Toms tees off 22 minutes later, followed by Tom Lehman, Cary Cozby and Jay Haas. Lehman has been player of the year on all three PGA Tours including the Champions Tour, and Cozby is Southern Hills' director of golf.

Edmond resident Scott Verplank will tee from the 10th hole at 8:43 a.m. with Corey Pavin and Duffy Waldorf. In the afternoon, defending champion Ken Tanigawa is paired with Colin Montgomerie and Jim Furyk at 1:20 p.m. from the 10th hole.

At 1:53 p.m., also from the 10th hole, South Africa natives Ernie Els and Retief Goosen will tee off with Steve Stricker.

Round 1 (Thursday)