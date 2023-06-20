Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey announced Tuesday that he is taking a medical leave of absence after being diagnosed with Stage 3 curable squamous cell carcinoma.

Hennessey will start treatments after the Texas League's first half ends Sunday. The Drillers entered Tuesday tied with Arkansas for the North Division lead with six games remaining.

SCC is the second most common form of skin cancer. His long-term prognosis is very good as testing has revealed that the cancer has not spread beyond the initial area in his neck. Hennessey will undergo several weeks of chemotherapy treatment in either Tulsa or Los Angeles. He hopes to occasionally visit ONEOK Field when his treatments and condition allow.

“I would like to say thank you for the heartfelt words of support that have been extended to myself and my wife Deanne since my diagnosis,” said Hennessey in a statement. “I have felt a special bond with the city of Tulsa since my first day here. We not only have some of the best baseball fans in the country, but some of the best people. We are going to fight this battle with everything we have, and I plan on being back in the dugout very soon.”

Hennessey has been the Drillers manager since July 2017. His 367 wins rank second among Drillers managers. Tulsa is 40-23 this season.

In five previous seasons, Hennessey has led the Drillers to four playoff appearances, three Texas League division titles and the 2018 pennant.

Drillers players, in a show of support for Hennessey, will be donating several game-used items that will be auctioned during upcoming games at ONEOK Field. All proceeds raised will be donated to The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis in Hennessey's name.

“Scott has the support and thoughts of everyone within the Drillers organization,” said Brian Carroll, the Drillers vice president of media and public relations. “He has touched and befriended so many people since coming to Tulsa, and he will be missed during his time away. Scott is a great competitor and a winner, and he will take on and win this battle with the same tenacity that he shows in the dugout.”