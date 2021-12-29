Sadowy hat trick sends Oilers to win at Iowa

Dylan Sadowy had a hat trick Wednesday night to lead the Tulsa Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders at Coralville, Iowa. It was the first meeting between the teams.

Sadowy got Tulsa on the board early, putting a rebound just 53 seconds into the game. Adam Pleskach added a late goal to make it 2-0 Tulsa after one period. After an Iowa goal, Tulsa regained its two-goal lead when Mike McKee scored 7:42 into the second period.

Sadowy found the net a second time with 5:54 left in the second to make it 4-1 and, after another Iowa goal, scored his third goal of the night on a empty-netter with 3:05 remaining.

The Oilers now head even further north, to Kalamazoo, Michigan to face the Wings at 7 p.m. Friday.