`Round the clock at the Senior PGA: Alex Cejka's quick mid-round surge eliminates any drama

12:15 p.m.: Trading places — Cejka now leads by one shot at 6-under as he opens with a birdie on No. 1 while Stricker bogeys. Second-round leader Mike Weir, who starts the day at 3-under, also bogeys to drop into a tie for third with K.J. Choi and Tim Petrovic.

12:30 p.m.: On the par-4 No. 2, Stricker takes a double bogey after missing a short putt. Cejka, despite a bogey, picks up a stroke and leads by two.

12:32 p.m.: Tim Herron’s drive on the par-4 No 17, that has been shortened to 251 yards, goes into the hazard right of the green. Herron doesn’t know where his ball is until a few spectators shout directions. Herron finds the ball in the water and then goes all the way over to make his drop on the front right fringe of the No. 8 green. Herron then chips to the 17th’s right fringe and winds up with a bogey.

12:40 p.m.: It’s sunny and 70 degrees — perfect weather for lunch for the spectators who fill up the tables between the 2nd and 7th fairways.

12:59 p.m.: On the par-4 No. 4, Weir makes a 10-foot downhill birdie putt while Cejka converts a sand save for par, but Sticker can’t do the same as he misses a short par putt. That leaves Cejka in the lead at 4-under, Choi at 3-under while Weir and Stricker are at 2-under.