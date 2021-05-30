`Round the clock at the Senior PGA: Alex Cejka's quick mid-round surge eliminates any drama

8:28 a.m.: There are about 50 spectators in line at Southern Hills’ main entrance waiting for the gates to open in two minutes for the fourth and final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The first group tees off in 80 minutes.
8:35 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Darren Clarke and Rocco Mediate, with his cigar, are the first golfers on the practice putting green.
8:45 a.m.: Keith Richardson and his son Korbin made the six-hour drive Saturday from Amarillo to Tulsa to start a big sports Sunday. Later, they will be attending their 12th consecutive Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship finals in Oklahoma City. But now they are enjoying their time at Southern Hills even though the fourth round is still an hour away. “”We wanted to get the whole experience,” Keith said. The Richardsons are avid golfers — Keith attended the 2017 Masters for his 50th birthday — but also big fans of the Sod Poodles, one of Double-A Tulsa’s top baseball rivals.
It’s also the last father-and-son trip for them before Korbin’s wedding next weekend. The Richardsons’ favorites in the Senior PGA field are Mark O’Meara and Steve Stricker, who enters the day with a one-shot lead over Alex Cejka. But when Stricker finishes in the final group, the Richardsons, who plan to leave around 2 p.m., will be at Oklahoma City’s Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the title game that starts at 5 between TCU and Oklahoma State — even though they are both Texas Tech fans.
9:48 a.m.: Just as he did 24 hours earlier for the third round, Jeff Sluman, the 1988 PGA Championship winner at Oak Tree in Edmond, opens the fourth round with a drive down the No. 1 fairway. Former OSU golfer Willie Wood follows with a drive into the right rough. It’s 61 degrees with clear skies and a south/southeast wind of 10 mph.
10:19 a.m.: After Darren Clarke bogeys the par-3 No. 11, his caddie misfires as he tries to toss the golf ball to a spectator. But the ball bounces away back inside the ropes and into the high grass of a water hazard. However, marshal David White saves the day and retrieves the ball for the spectator.
11:33 a.m.: Bishop Kelley graduate Matt Gogel sinks a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 13 — his fourth hole of the day — and is at 9-over for the tournament.
11:59 a.m.: It’s a rare final round when Bernhard Langer isn’t in contention, but he is far back even though he gets up and down from left of the par-5 13th green for a birdie. Langer has a bit of a Tulsa connection — son-in-law Chase De Jong was the Texas League’s 2016 pitcher of the year for the Drillers. De Jong is now with Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis.
12:10 p.m.: On No. 13, Frank Lickliter II hooks his tee shot up against a fence at the Coors Light Pavilion. Lickliter then plays his second down the 17th fairway and scrambles for his first par of the day after three bogeys.
12:15 p.m.: Trading places — Cejka now leads by one shot at 6-under as he opens with a birdie on No. 1 while Stricker bogeys. Second-round leader Mike Weir, who starts the day at 3-under, also bogeys to drop into a tie for third with K.J. Choi and Tim Petrovic.
12:30 p.m.: On the par-4 No. 2, Stricker takes a double bogey after missing a short putt. Cejka, despite a bogey, picks up a stroke and leads by two.
12:32 p.m.: Tim Herron’s drive on the par-4 No 17, that has been shortened to 251 yards, goes into the hazard right of the green. Herron doesn’t know where his ball is until a few spectators shout directions. Herron finds the ball in the water and then goes all the way over to make his drop on the front right fringe of the No. 8 green. Herron then chips to the 17th’s right fringe and winds up with a bogey.
12:40 p.m.: It’s sunny and 70 degrees — perfect weather for lunch for the spectators who fill up the tables between the 2nd and 7th fairways.
12:59 p.m.: On the par-4 No. 4, Weir makes a 10-foot downhill birdie putt while Cejka converts a sand save for par, but Sticker can’t do the same as he misses a short par putt. That leaves Cejka in the lead at 4-under, Choi at 3-under while Weir and Stricker are at 2-under.
1:09 p.m.: For Billy Mayfair, the roar from the gallery around the 18th green isn’t as loud for him as when he won the 1995 Tour Championship at Southern Hills, but he does get a strong response from the fans after making a long birdie putt.
1:15 p.m.: 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize grabs a sandwich to go after teeing off on No. 10.
1:40 p.m.: Choi’s fourth birdie of the day in seven holes lifts him into a tie for the lead with Cejka at 5-under.
1:55 p.m.: Cejka suddenly has a two-shot lead at 6-under after a birdie on the par-4 No. 7 while Choi three-putts for a bogey on the par-3 No. 8.
2:05 p.m.: Petrovic birdies the par-4 No. 9 and is in third place at 3-under.
2:33 p.m.: Cejka scrambles for par on the par-4 10th after driving into the creek and now has a four-shot lead over a group of five.
2:42 p.m.: Miguel Angel Jimenez rolls in a short eagle putt on 13 and is at 3-under, tied with Choi and Petrovic for second place.
2:44 p.m.: Cejka sinks a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th and is back ahead by four shots.
2:59 p.m.: It appears that NBC’s coverage that is about to start after the Indianapolis 500’s completion is going to lack any drama. Cejka is at 8-under after a birdie on the par-4 12th and has a five-shot lead. Stricker bogeys and drops to even-par. There’s been a nine-stroke swing between Cejka and Stricker since the start of the round.
3:13 p.m.: Jimenez drops out of contention with a double bogey on 15.
3:20 p.m.: Cejka’s lead drops to three shots as his second shot winds up in the water on 13 and he settles for a bogey while Petrovic converts a sand save for a par-3 at 14 to stay at 4-under.
3:32 p.m.: It’s become partly cloudy as Choi birdies the par-4 15th to join Petrovic in a second-place tie at 4-under.
3:54 p.m.: NBC on-course analyst Roger Maltbie exchanges banter with spectators while Cejka prepares to hit his second shot from the right rough at the par-4 16th. Cejka scrambles for a par.
4 p.m.: Club pro Bob Sowards and John Riegger each par No. 18 to post 67s and finish with a 1-under 279 for the tournament. Sowards made a 15-foot putt after “one of the best bunker shots of my life.”
4:07 p.m.: There are three groups on the short par-4 17th, as Retief Goosen, Stephen Leaney and Kenny Perry are preparing to putt, watched by the group of Choi, Petrovic and Jerry Kelly who are standing just off the fringe, while Cejka, Stricker and Weir are waiting on the tee.
4:18 p.m.: On 17, Petrovic, who reached the green with a 2-iron that he said was his best shot of the day, settles for birdie after his eagle putt misses, leaving him, Choi and Goosen three shots behind Cejka.
4:23 p.m.: After sending his tee shot left of the green, Cejka nearly chips in for eagle and then taps in for a birdie that puts him at 8-under. He will take a four-shot lead to the finishing hole. “After he tapped it in I told him that was good, he didn’t need to putt that one,” Petrovic said.
4:35 p.m.: Petrovic wins the battle for second place with a par-4 on 18 while Choi bogeys after Goosen bogeyed a few minutes earlier. Petrovic shoots 67 and finishes at 4-under 276 for 72 holes while Choi posted a 68 for a 277 total. Goosen shot the day’s best round, 66, and tied Choi for third.
4:45 p.m.: In a fitting ending to his day, Stricker misses a short putt and bogeys to finish with a 77 and tied for 11th at 1-over. Weir taps in for par for a 72 and ends up at 1-under in a fifth-place tie with Sowards and Riegger.
4:47 p.m.: Cejka makes his 4-foot par putt, pumps his fist and hugs his caddie after winning his second senior major this month. “I wanted to really be calm until the ball is in the hole,” Cejka said. He shoots 67 for a 72-hole total of 8-under 272 — four shots ahead of Petrovic.
4:52 p.m.: On the 18th green. Cejka is presented and kisses the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy, which is really big. It is 36 pounds, 3 1/2 feet tall and 18 inches wide. It was purchased by Bourne in 1937 from Tiffany’s for $1,500 before the first Senior PGA Championship.
5:04 p.m.: After posing for many photos, Cejka leaves the 18th green.